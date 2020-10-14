10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 2010 — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller was nearly fired from his job as a borough attorney in 2008 after using borough computers in an attempt to oust the chairman of the Republican Party of Alaska, former borough Mayor Jim Whitaker said Wednesday.
Whitaker said Miller’s actions violated the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s ethics policy but did not result in a termination because the borough needed Miller to continue working on its lawsuit about how much to tax the trans-Alaska pipeline system. Miller eventually resigned from borough employment on Sept. 1, 2009.
“I’m speaking now because this occurred on my watch as mayor, because I know the truth, and because I have an obligation to tell the truth,” Whitaker said in an interview with the Daily News-Miner.
He said that, as a former mayor, he would prefer not to be involved in “the political melee.”
“I also felt it was appropriate to give Mr. Miller enough time to come forward himself,” Whitaker said. “It’s clear with his statements of the other day, he’s not going to do that. Referring to the truth as innuendo and lies is not truthful.”
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1995 — Help wanted: Outgoing, lovable grandpa-type who likes kids. Bushy, white beard and jelly-belly optional. Must give a respectable “Ho! Ho! Ho!”
For retailers, mid-October isn’t too early to begin searching for that perfect holiday Santa Claus. Finding the proper Kris Kringle is serious business.
“We need somebody real outgoing,” said Kenneth Bowman, of Bo’s Logos in the North Pole Plaza. “If they sit like a bump on a log, it doesn’t work out too well.”
Marta Giinther, of the Shirt Stop in Shopper’s Forum, said that mall has not yet hired its Santa Claus. “We have a few leads but haven’t got one yet,” she said. “It’s hard to find a good Santa.”
She noted that the mall does supply a Santa suit. “But it’s nice if they have their own beards and bellies,” she said.
A holiday Santa is important for malls, Giinther said “The kids come in and want to see Santa,” she said.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1970 — Essential goods aboard the North Star, which were blocked by ice from Barrow, will be unloaded at Seward and airlifted to the little town on the Arctic Ocean, the Bureau of Indian Affairs notified Sen. Ted Stevens today.
The 10,000-ton North Star 111 was unable to make its annual stop at Barrow due to ice moving into shore.
The BIA informed both Stevens and Sen. Mike Gravel that goods destined for Barrow will be shipped from Seward to Fairbanks by rail and then flown to Barrow.
After its failure to reach Barrow, the ship had been ordered to return to Seattle. This was the first time in 87 years that the BIA has been delivering goods to Barrow that its ship has been unable to make port. The ship departed behind schedule this year for some unexplained reason. It usually arrives in Barrow the last of August or first part of September.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 13, 1945 — DAYTON, Ohio — The Air Technical Service Command opened the eyes of Congress and the world today to what was in store for the Axis, had the war continued into 1946.
Amazed interest and pledges of help toward obtaining adequate research funds came from members of both houses of Congress as the ATSC opened Wright Field to the public for a week-end “AAF Fair” — a $150,000,000 display of all the paraphernalia which made war-time America tough in the war.
Lined up on a program which today and tomorrow includes the first public demonstrations of the jet-propelled P-80 fighter. Here are some of the secret weapons on display:
A 5,000 horse power engine for airplanes.
Bombs that can be aimed at, and radio-controlled to hit the mouth of a Japanese cave.
Bombs that found their way to targets by their sensitivity to light, heat, exhaust gas or even television.