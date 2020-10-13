10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 13, 2010 — Gubernatorial candidates brought the same brush to a Tuesday forum, with each looking to paint his opponent as a tax-and-spend disaster.
Republican Gov. Sean Parnell said “half-baked” oil- and natural gas-development plans from former state Rep. Ethan Berkowitz would carry the state backward.
Parnell said Alaska should instead pursue other economic development options, such as pushing federal officials for leeway to help private developers tap natural resource basins, and raised warning flags over Berkowitz’ party affiliation.
“Unless we’re willing to unlock our resources, do it responsibly (and) fight the federal government when they stop us from doing it, we’re not going to see our economy grow,” Parnell said.
Berkowitz, the Democrat, suggested marginal economic development policies from Parnell have amounted to “standing still” while oil production declines, an “inadequate” strategy as public budgets grow.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 13, 1995 — WASHINGTON — The budget battle between President Clinton and congressional Republicans is reaching the stage that produces great headlines but little progress: name calling, threats and vows never to blink.
“Tawdry nonsense,” House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., brands Democratic criticism of the GOP’s proposals to extract savings from Medicare. He also promises to force a federal shutdown unless Clinton bows to Republican plans to balance the budget by 2002, cut taxes, and revamp and slash scores of social programs.
“There’s an ideological desire to wreck the federal government,” Clinton said Thursday, describing Republican motivations. His spokesman, Mike McCurry, says the president will keep Congress in session until they “do the country’s business.” And for good measure, Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D., calls Gingrich “the squeaker of the House” and accuses him of “hissy fits.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 13, 1970 — OTTAWA — Canada and Red China have reached agreement to establish diplomatic relations, Foreign Secretary Mitchell Sharp announced today.
Nationalist China promptly severed relations with Canada, charging that Communist China posed the “greatest single threat toward peace and security” but expressing the belief that the severance of diplomatic relations would “not affect the existing friendship between the two peoples” of Formosa and Canada.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Sharp said Canada recognizes the government in Peking as the sole legal government of China.
Up to now, Canada — like the United States and other nations — recognized the Nationalist Chinese government on Formosa as the legal Chinese government.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 13, 1945 — The Fairbanks Aviation Committee, a joint-action group representing civic organizations of the city, is engaged in a fund-raising drive to finance the city’s participation in the Civil Aeronautics Board hearings on the subject of an air route to the Orient.
The goal of the canvass is $4,000. Contributions totaled $1,500 this morning and a minimum of $3,000 must be raised by Monday evening. The largest single contributor up to the time of this morning’s announcement was the Northern Commercial Company which was credited with a $250 subscription.
The financial campaign is the climax of the city’s reaction to the recent announcement that the CAB examiners had left Fairbanks out of the picture in recommending an airline route to the Orient by way of Chicago, Edmonton, Anchorage and the Aleutians. After perusing the examiners’ report, Fairbanks civic groups decided to contest some of the statements produced as evidence in support of the suggested route.