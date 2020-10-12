10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 2010 — U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller on Monday shut the door to pressure that he answer questions about his employment at the Fairbanks North Star Borough and accused Alaska’s media corps of persecuting his campaign.
Miller left the borough attorney’s office last August after seven years as a part-time assistant attorney.
The press has pushed for more information regarding Miller’s departure, and about potential issues during his last two years, including whether he inappropriately used public equipment to conduct partisan political business and whether he was effectively fired or resigned.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1995 — Craig Compeau was on the phone at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday with a customer.
“She knew the PFD was in her account, and she wanted to know what incentive plans we offered,” said Compeau, sales manager at Compeau’s.
Direct deposits of $990.30 each were made into many Alaskans’ bank accounts Wednesday, and many people are ready to buy.
This is the third year of the Alaska Permanent Fund’s direct deposit program, and just about 285,000 of the 542,000 Alaskans eligible for dividends asked for the automatic deposit, according to fund officials.
Key Bank Senior Vice President Mike Milam appreciates the way millions in dividend dollars affect Fairbanks.
“The money does not go away,” he said. “Let’s say I get $4,000 today with direct deposit. I might spend it tomorrow, where it will go to the merchant’s bank account."
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1970 — Fairbanks received twice as much snow over a 20-hour period this weekend than it did during the entire month of October last year.
A total depth of eight inches of snow was recorded at International Airport. The snow began at 8:36 a.m. Sunday and ended at 4:20 a.m. Monday. Total snowfall was 7.5 inches, and there was already a trace, bringing the total to 8 inches.
The snow developed from a low pressure system bringing in moist air from the southwest, Earl Edmondson at be ESSA weather service said. Snow flurries are expected this afternoon, tonight and Tuesday, coming from a new low pressure system.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1945 — JUNEAU — Governor Gruening in a message from Washington to his office here today said the War Department had lifted restrictions on entry into Alaska by dependents of military personnel.
In his message to Lew Williams, acting governor, Gruening said:
"I am pleased to inform you that the Secretary of War has acted favorably upon my request for removal of the prohibition of the entry of dependents of personnel of the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard into Alaska, the only exception being to the travel of military personnel to Kodiak and the Aleutian chain.