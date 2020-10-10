10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 11, 2010 — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. today at his Anchorage campaign headquarters to discuss issues arising from his previous employment as an attorney with the Fairbanks North Star Borough. His campaign has been beset by questions about the end of his employment and about whether he inappropriately used borough equipment for partisan political activity.
Several media outlets, including the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, have made multiple public records requests of the borough regarding Miller’s employment and his activities while working as a part-time attorney from 2002 to 2009. The borough has said it can only release a limited amount of material because Miller has declined to sign a broad release that would free the borough to disclose and discuss more material, including his personnel file.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 11, 1995 — Most Interior businesses catering to tourists profit from Alaska’s natural or historic attractions, but Velma Koontz cashed in this summer on bad weather.
“When it rains, they just pour right in,” Koontz said of the backpackers who helped Heritage Alaska Inn post another strong tourist season at the hostel she manages.
Selling points may differ, but nearly every tourism-oriented business in Fairbanks reported modest gains this summer despite publicized disruptions in Alaska’s cruise ship traffic.
Losses were seen in mid-summer package tours due to several cruise ship groundings, a ship fire, and an outbreak of illness on a bus trip. Many of those travelers returned later, according to the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau. Those who didn’t were more than offset by those who traveled independently to the city.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 11, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 10, 1970 — JUNEAU — The State Supreme Court has affirmed a superior court decision upholding the right of the city of Fairbanks to collect taxes from Fairview Development, Inc., for an apartment building in Fairbanks.
Fairview had appealed the case from the court of superior court Judge Everett W. Hepp.
In 1960, Fairview leased a 12-acre parcel of land from the city for 75 years, with the lease providing that buildings placed upon the land would be subject to personal property taxes. The company then constructed a multimillion dollar apartment complex on the property.
The lease provided that "should there be any period during the life of (the) lease when said property shall not be within the taxing limits of (the) city, Fairview shall nevertheless pay to (the) city annually in amount in lieu of taxes equal to that which would have been charged as taxes based upon (the) city's millage rate for general taxation for that year."
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 11, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congress has been asked to decide whether the Natives of Alaska have any aboriginal rights to Territorial lands.
In continental United States, the rights of the Indians as aborigines or original occupants were recognized in many instances by treaties, which often reserved a circumscribed area for use of the tribe.
About one-third of Alaska's present population is Native but Ralph J. Rivers, Attorney General for the Territory, tells Congress that the Natives are not organized into tribes and never have been dealt with by treaty.