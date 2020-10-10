10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 10, 2010 — BETHEL — What’s being called the first large-scale excavation in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has yielded a treasure trove of ancient Eskimo objects and sparked a race against global warming along the eroding Bering Sea coast.
“In the time I’m giving this talk hundreds of artifacts are washing out to sea all over the delta region,” said Rick Knecht, a longtime Alaska archaeologist now employed by the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.
At the 700-year-old site near the village of Quinhagak — called Nunalleq or Yup’ik for “old village site” — workers have discovered dozens of sod homes just under the tundra.
They’ve recovered thousands of objects that had long been locked in ice. The list includes “miraculously preserved” bentwood bowls, knives with handles, whole clay pots, and carved figures, or “dolls,” some with expressive faces caught in a smile or frown.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 10, 1995 — WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court in its most important gay-rights case in nearly a decade is considering whether states can forbid laws intended to protect homosexuals against bias in such matters as housing and employment.
Colorado is asking the justices to reinstate a 1992 state constitutional amendment that banned all laws and ordinances that protect gays from discrimination.
The state says voters have the right to prevent homosexuals from being given “preferred legal status.”
But the Colorado Supreme Court threw out the amendment, saying it denied gays an equal voice in government.
The case being argued today does not address the morality or legality of homosexuality or gay conduct. But the justices’ ruling, expected by July, may indicate their views on the continuing validity of the high court’s 1986 ruling that consenting adults have no constitutional right to private homosexual conduct.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 10, 1970 — Secretary of the Interior Waller J. Hickel made it clear yesterday that the oil pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez will be built, but the permit will not be granted immediately.
"It's going to be built and it's going to be built right," he declared.
Hickel discussed the proposal to build the 800-mile, $1.5 billion pipeline here yesterday in a halt-hour television program and again at the Republican fund-raising dinner for U.S. Senator Ted Stevens.
His statement that he expected to receive within 60 to 90 days a new application to build the pipeline from the newly-created Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., answered reports by some Democratic candidates that a permit would be given just before the November elections to help the candidacies of Stevens, Frank Murkowski for U.S. House, and Gov. Keith H. Miller and Secretary of State Robert Ward.
"I'm impatient, even more than you," he declared. "I'm impatient because industry has not been able to solve the problems immediately."
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 10, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislative machinery was geared today to speed through the House tomorrow the first peacetime tax bill, cutting 1946 individual and business levies of $5,300,000,000.
The House was called to an unusual 10 a.m. (E.S.T.) session tomorrow, with the aim of passing the bill and sending it to the Senate before nightfall. Debate was limited to four hours.
The measure proposes to sweep 12,000,000 low income persons from the tax rolls; to give each individual a 1946 cut of at least 10 per cent, to partially repeal the war-imposed excess profits tax on corporations and to reduce the corporate surtax, along with other downward tax adjustments.