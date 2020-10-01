10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 2010 — WASHINGTON — Some ancient penguins might have been twice as big as today’s Emperor penguin but they lacked the dashing tuxedo.
Researchers unearthed remains of a nearly 5-foot-tall penguin that roamed what is now Peru about 36 million years ago, and they also discovered fossilized feathers that show back then, the flightless bird was a more motley mix of reddish-brown and gray.
Thursday’s report in the journal Science is more than a curiosity about color. Analyzing the fossil led to a new discovery about modern penguins, which in turn raises questions about how their feathers evolved to help them become such expert swimmers.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1995 — There won’t be a coffee bar for adults, nor a nursery or day care center for children.
Strike out a staff spa. And, no, a civic center isn’t under consideration.
The staff at the Noel Wien Public Library have been hit with the questions in recent days from a public wondering about the $2 million bond proposal to expand the library. The proposal is Proposition A on Tuesday’s borough ballot.
Library Director Greg Hill calls it a “plain vanilla project.”
“We’re not adding a lot of fancy stuff,” he said. “The whole focus is to add space for book stacks and people to enjoy those books — plain and simple.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1970 — If you want to drive in Fairbanks this winter with a minimum of trouble and a maximum of safety, studded snow tires on all four wheels of your vehicle is the only way to go.
And if you don't mind spending the money to get the best, those tires should be fiber glass belted, according to Bruce Bannon of the Northern Commercial Company Tire Center.
The reason he recommends the fiber glass tire is, because of its construction, it keeps more tred flat to the road surface.
Bannon had some advice for those who purchase studded tires. It's most important, he said, that for the first 50 miles a studded tire is not driven more than 50 miles per hour. This is to allow the studs to seat themselves, rather than being thrown out.
When rotating studded tires, Bannon said, they should only be rotated from front to rear. This is because the studs seat in the direction the tire turns. If you reverse the tire, it's going to spit the studs out.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1945 — SEATTLE — Support for the Seattle-Oriental Air Line Committee has been voiced by Mayor John E. Manders of Anchorage, Alaska, and Mayor R. C. Pedersen of Ketchikan, Alaska.
After a visit by Earle W. Knight, special Alaska Emissary of Gov. Mon C. Wallgren's State Advisory Commission, Mayor Manders telegraphed the committee Saturday:
"Anchorage, in unison, I believe, with other cities of Alaska, recognized its community of interest with Seattle-Tacoma and would gladly support the Seattle-Tacoma bid for an Oriental Air main line if it does not militate against the possibility of a direct air line feeder connection from Anchorage to the midwest."