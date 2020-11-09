10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 2010 — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller has obtained video that he says shows a federal contractor illegally campaigning on behalf of Sen. Lisa Murkowski at a local military work site.
The video was first shown Saturday on “Huckabee,” a Fox news Channel program. In the roughly 3-minute clip, an unidentified man standing in the back of a pickup truck discusses Murkowski’s clout in Washington, including her spot on the Senate Appropriations Committee. He said such positioning allows the state to bring in millions of dollars in federal contracts.
“If her opponents win this election, I can tell you they will not get on that Appropriations subcommitee, OK?” the man tells the crowd.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1995 — It was over before it ever began — literally.
Alaska Colin Powell supporters reluctantly returned to their respective political parties Wednesday, disappointed the retired general chose not to run for president.
Alaska Republicans happily accepted the general into their tent while area Democrats, claiming Powell’s moderate politics, hope to pick up his supporters.
“There’s only one candidate with moderate views now, and that’s Clinton,” said David Guttenberg, chairman of the Alaska Democratic Party. “Powell’s followers have no place to go.”
Only marginal Republican candidates hold moderate views, he said. “We must show Powell supporters that Democrats are the center.”
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Juries would impose more, not fewer death penalties for murder if stripped of their discretion in handing out capital punishment, lawyers for California and the United States told the Supreme Court today.
U.S. Solicitor General Erwin N. Griswold opposed establishment of specific standards for imposing the death penalty. He said that under fixed standards, juries would be more likely to find reasons for imposing the death sentence rather than for exercising mercy.
"Murder, and first-degree murder is all we are talking about here, is inevitably a grisly business," Griswold said. He said aggravating circumstances are found in nearly every case.
Ronald M. George, a deputy attorney general of California, said no system of standards could possibly prevent juries from exercising some sort of discretion.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 9, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Government shipping experts figure that Alaska shipping rates may be 80 to 199 per cent above prewar schedules, Delegate Bartlett (D., Alaska) said today.
The War Shipping Administration has ordered hearings into the entire Alaska water rate structure in Seattle, probably late this month, he announced. The Maritime Commission will conduct the hearings.
The inquiry is necessary, Bartlett said, because WSA operation of all Alaska carriers is expected to withdraw within a few month.