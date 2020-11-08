10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 8, 2010 — The new owners of a North Pole home were renovating the guest bedroom when they discovered black mold festering along the base of a wall.
Their real estate agent pointed them to someone who could help.
In mid-October, air quality consultant Bill Reynolds peeled a layer of paint that had been applied over the mold.
Air samples from the room revealed Stachybotrys (pronounced stacky-bottress) levels of 5,200 spores per cubic meter. The environmental laboratory considers anything more than 600 “of concern,” Reynolds said.
The water, which came from a leaky bathtub pipe next door, soaked the trim along the wall and provided both ingredients for growing mold: moisture and cellulose.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 8, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Both chambers of Congress have agreed on language lifting the ban on exporting Alaska crude oil, a move that could mean more money and jobs for the state and a longer life for North Slope oil fields.
Tuesday’s agreement in a House-Senate conference committee came after months of work by Alaska’s delegation and 22 years of the ban.
President Clinton has indicated he supports lifting the ban. He’ll get a chance to sign the measure after the House and Senate vote on it, actions expected this week. A separate part of the agreement concerning tax incentives for deep-water oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico could slow the vote, U.S. Sen. Frank Murkowski said.
Supporters say allowing Alaskan crude to be shipped to Asia will mean higher prices for the crude and $70 million more a year in state revenues during the next decade.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 8, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Nov. 7, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — State senators are jockeying for leadership positions in the now evenly split Alaska Senate and although there is some talk of compromises, a bitter fight appears to be developing.
Meanwhile, with the House loaded by a majority of Democrats, an almost certain battle looms there for the speakership between Democrats Gene Guess of Anchorage, his party's floor leader last session, and 1969-70 speaker Jalmar Kerttula of Palmer.
The outcome of the House leadership battle likely would have some affect on the senate leadership fight. If Guess, the top vote-getter in Anchorage, won the speakership, the president of the Senate probably would be someone from another part of the state.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 8, 1945 — Public sentiment in calling an "extraordinary session" of the Legislature to enact measures to provide sanatoriums for tuberculosis patients in Alaska was sought last night by the new Commissioner of Health, Dr. C. Earl Albrecht who attacked the problem with vital information on the overall pictures but few practical working suggestions on how the program should be carried out. The special meeting of the Fairbanks Health Council resulted in a heated debate lasting several hours.
Throughout the discussion the words "insufficient funds" resounded as the dominant theme. Opinions were voiced by leading townspeople as to whether the whole financial problems should be left to the Federal government or whether the estimated $253,122 should be raised through taxation or passing the hat.