10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 7, 2010 — The state Department of Fish and Game says it is ready to release at least 40 wood bison on the lower Innoko River country in the western Interior and is just waiting for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create protection from the Endangered Species Act for future resource development.
“There’s nothing else that can hold us back at this point,” wildlife planner Randy Rogers with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Fairbanks said this week.
The ADF&G announced a target release date of spring 2012, but that hinges on the federal government creating a special rule that will designate wood bison in Alaska as a “nonessential experimental population” under section 10j of the Endangered Species Act.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 7, 1995 — Merav Ben-David walked to the front of Fairbanks’ tiny synagogue. She lighted a Yahrzeit candle in memory of the slain Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, then looked up to the standing-room-only crowd of Jews and non-Jews.
“I grew up with this person as part of my memory. To think about him dying, although he was murdered, it was the most appropriate way to die,” said Ben-David, an Israeli resident studying for her doctorate in wildlife management at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“He died in front of people who were in support of his peace ... He died while he was supported by a majority of the people of Israel.”
Ben-David was one of about 150 people who turned out Monday night for a local memorial service for Rabin at the Congregation Or HaTzafon in Fairbanks. The Anchorage Jewish community hosted a similar service Monday night, and a service is planned Friday night in Juneau.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 7, 1970 — JUNEAU — Gov. Keith H. Miller indicated Friday he would be active in Alaska politics for a long time to come, although he said it is too early now to formulate specific political plans.
His beaming smile and cordial manner unchanged since his defeat in Tuesday's general election by former Democratic Gov. William Egan, Miller said in an interview, "I certainly don't rule out future candidacies. What it will be, it's just too soon to tell."
Miller leaves next week for a vacation outside the state, but says he will be back in Juneau by Thanksgiving and "will be here certainly until Dec.7 and probably until Jan. 1." Dec. 7 is the date of the changeover in administrations.
Miller said that early next year he will move to Anchorage, although he has no specific career plans at this time. He had lived in Fairbanks at the time of his election as secretary of state, the job from which he succeeded to the governorship when then Gov. Walter Hickel became U.S. Interior secretary.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 7, 1945 — HERNE BAY, England — Test Pilot Eric Greenwood raced a jet-powered Gloster Meteor over an official 1.86-mile course four times today at an average speed of 606 miles per hour to establish an unofficial world air speed record.
His best time — 610 miles per hour — did not equal the 613 miles per hour mark set by RAF group Capt. H. J. Wilson a few minutes earlier. However, Wilson's average for four runs was only 602 miles per hour.