10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 2010 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Joe Miller are gearing up for a legal battle as the Alaska Division of Elections prepares to tally write-in votes next week.
Both Republican candidates have set up legal funds for the process. Individuals can donate up to $2,400 to such a fund, even if they donated the maximum amount to the candidate’s general election campaign.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee, a national group dedicated to electing and re-electing Republicans, also issued a statement Friday asking supporters to make donations to Miller, who defeated Murkowski in the August primary to become the party’s nominee.
“Both sides are beginning to lawyer up and prepare for any possible legal fights,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the chairman of the NRSC, said in a statement. “Joe needs your help to make sure he has enough money to make it a fair contest,”
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1995 — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Researchers at Ohio State University hope to come within a hair of verifying the existence of Bigfoot.
Scientists are using a new DNA matching process to determine whether there may be more to the Sasquatch legend than some blurry film footage and a few giant footprints.
The new evidence consists of two tufts of hair, each consisting of about a dozen individual strands, recovered in the Blue Mountains of southeastern Washington state in August.
“This is the first time that I'm aware of that anybody will be able to do any DNA extractions (on Bigfoot),” said Frank Poirier, chairman of the Ohio State’s Department of Anthropology.
“I don’t expect anything to happen because I’m pretty skeptical about this. But good science requires some wild-goose chases from time to time.”
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1970 — The president of the Fairbanks Native Association has criticized state Rep. Don Young for saying that Stevens Village residents were uninformed of a lawsuit in their behalf.
FNA President Tim Wallis said recently, "Don Young is again trying to use TAPS pipeline dispute for his own political purposes." Wallis is also chairman of the DNH Development Corp., a corporation of Natives.
"Mr. Young recently tried to scare the Indians of the Interior with a statement that none of the people in Stevens Village would get jobs because there were known as trouble makers and last April he tried to threaten the people of Stevens Village with the loss of an airport," Wallis said.
Young commented on the Stevens Village lawsuit against granting a right-of-way permit for the trans Alaska pipeline at a meeting of the Farthest North Press Club last month. He said the suit was filed for the village by Alaska Legal Services, Inc. without consultation with the villagers.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1945 — Alma Carlson, Alaska Native Service nurse, returned from Healy Lake last night to report that one child has died but that immunizations and treatment had controlled the beginning of a diphtheria epidemic at the remote Indian settlement.
Miss Carlson and the Rev. John Balcom, Episcopal minister at Tanacross, made the arduous trip to Healy Lake, traveling 45 miles each day by dogsled and on foot, after Rev. Balcom brought word to Fairbanks that the virulent disease had made its appearance. Healy Lake lies east of the Richardson Highway below Big Delta.
Miss Carlson said they visited all three camps in which the natives live at Healy Lake. Shots were administered and medicines were left so that treatment could be continued by members of the eight families residing in the villages.