10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 5, 2010 — The Alaska Wilderness League has opened an office in Fairbanks to track issues on Bureau of Management Lands in the Interior.
The Washington, D.C.-based conservation group’s executive director said the purpose of the Fairbanks office is to work specifically securing wilderness designations in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) on the North Slope and on other BLM lands in the eastern Interior.
“A lot of the public lands we’re concerned about are near Fairbanks, said Cindy Shogan, the league’s executive director. “Having a Fairbanks office gives us a great opportunity to be up close and personal with those issues.”
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 5, 1995 — Seventy-two.
Goldie Danhauser had a hard time saying her age at the Senior Center on Moore Street, Tuesday.
“It still shocks me to say that,” she said. “I don’t know when I got that old. I still feel great.”
Ask anyone over 39 what their age is and many people hem and haw before giving a reason why it doesn’t really matter how old they are — they just don’t want to tell anyone.
“You can just scratch what I said, I won’t give you my age,” said a woman at Bentley Mall who didn’t look a day over 40. “I really don’t see what it matters.”
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 5, 1970 — "BARBERSHOP, USA" the second annual show of the Golden Heart Chorus; Fairbanks Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, will be presented Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at the Alaskaland Civic Center.
The show will take you on a musical tour of the United States, in barbershop harmony, from the "Sidewalks of New York," to "California."
Appearing on the show will be the Ice Breakers Quartet from the Fairbanks Frontier Chapter of Sweet Adelines. Also from the local Sweet Adelines will be the Tune Trappers Quartet, whom many Fairbanks audiences have enjoyed. The Golden Nuggets Quartet, members of the Golden Heart Chorus will be on hand with their beautiful rendition of "Maggie."
The highlight of the show will be the Evergreen District Champion quarter from Bellevue, Wash., the Westernaires.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 5, 1945 — A suggestion that the public initiate a study of the facts and implications of statehood, and an indication that a special session of the legislature may be called to deal with post-war problems, were voiced here last night by Governor Ernest H. Gruening.
Speaking at a banquet held in his honor at the Rendezvous by the Culinary Workers Union of Fairbanks, Governor Gruening said he had rejected a Ketchikan suggestion that he appoint a commission to study statehood for Alaska. Formation of the committee should rather originate with the citizens of the Territory, he said, proposing that an association be formed and that membership dues be collected to finance a thorough study for the benefit of voters who will be casting ballots at an advisory referendum on statehood next fall. He said he considers statehood indispensable to Alaska and that if the Territory is not ready now for statehood "it will never be ready."