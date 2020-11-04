10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 2010 — A possible $61 million school construction bond unveiled at a school board meeting Tuesday sounded like a hefty request to the Fairbanks North Star Borough administration and assembly.
“It certainly caught our attention,” said Jeff Jacobson, chief of staff for borough Mayor Luke Hopkins.
In their initial reaction, assembly members said the projects would need to prove their importance in light of tough economic times.
“Sixty-one million is a lot to ask the taxpayers to approve,” Assemblywoman Nadine Winters said.
School district officials acknowledged the large dollar figure but said the need was even greater. North Pole schools face overcrowding, and there is a backlog of maintenance at schools across the district, said Dave Ferree, assistant superintendent of facilities management.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 1995 — Rep. Don Young’s hurried retreat from remarks made this week on KFAR radio illustrates the tenuous position of Alaskans bargaining to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development.
“I think we can sell it,” said House Speaker Gail Phillips, R-Homer, discussing the deal linking refuge development to a 40 percent reduction in the mineral royalties provided under the Alaska Statehood Compact.
“Or we could dig in our shields, fight like the dickens for our full share, and get 90 percent of nothing.”
The strategy developed by Young and Sens. Frank Murkowski and Ted Stevens, Alaska’s all-Republican congressional delegation, calls for adding in $1.3 billion in potential ANWR lease revenues to the budget-balancing plan required under congressional rules. The Reconciliation Bill, which is aimed at reducing the deficit within seven years, provides for lifting development restrictions on the refuge, then splitting the income from future lease sales and oil royalties on a 50-50 basis.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Democrat William Egan, a former two term governor staged a political comeback early Wednesday defeating Republican incumbent Keith Miller in the election for Alaska governor.
It was a sweet victory for Egan, 56, who lost his first bid for a third term in 1966 to former Gov. Walter Hickel, the man then-Secretary of State Miller succeed two years later when Hickel became secretary of the Interior.
“All I can say is I’m mighty proud to be an Alaskan at this moment,” Egan told jubilant wellwishers repeatedly in an early-morning appearance at the Anchorage Westward Hotel.
Miller conceded defeat at about 5:50 a.m. AST as he trailed Egan by about 2,800 votes with 305 of 407 precincts reporting. Egan led 32,824 to 29,875.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Nov. 3, 1945 — WASHINGTON — A complete survey of the Alaska air facilities may result from efforts of the Civil Aeronautics Board to arrange new service to the Orient.
Public Counsel Russell S. Bernhard suggested yesterday, during oral arguments on applications for Pacific routes, that the board must consider the effect of any new certification on the operations of the many flying services in the Territory.
The board’s examiners have recommended that Alaska Airlines be authorized to fly between Seattle and Anchorage, where it would connect with a recommended Northwest Airlines route across the Aleutians to the Orient.