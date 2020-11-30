10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 2010 — A state judge in Fairbanks ruled Monday that the elections lawsuit brought by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller will be transferred to Juneau because that is where the ballots and registers are located.
Miller, who attended the hearing, filed a lawsuit last week in Fairbanks to stop the state from using discretion in determining voter intent on write-in ballots cast for Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski, who ran as a write-in candidate, leads Miller by about 10,000 votes. Miller has challenged about 8,000 of those ballots.
Miller’s attorney, Thomas Van Flein, argued that the legal questions about the election could be settled by a judge in Fairbanks, though some ballots might need to be copied and sent to the Interior for review. The lawsuit was filed in Fairbanks because voters in the area favored Miller and are the most at risk of disenfranchisement, Van Flein said.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1995 — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, stars in the action-packed, R-rated movie “True Lies,” will be entertaining TV viewers tuned into cable Channel 20 late tonight.
But come Friday morning, programming on the same channel will include a Mass service television show at 6 a.m., Jewish Chronicles at 7 a.m. and, at noon, one of the most notable stars of the Vision Faith and Values Network, Billy Graham.
The dramatic programming change on the Alaskan Cable Network Channel 20 is part of an industry-wide effort in Fairbanks to provide more television selections.
“We’ve added five stations because we could, and there has been a demand for these channels for some time,” said Hank Asher, general manager of the Alaskan Cable Network.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1970 — JUNEAU — Two Juneau attorneys filed a lawsuit in Juneau Saturday seeking a permanent injunction barring Lt Gov. Robert Ward from calling the constitutional convention approved by voters in the general election Nov. 1.
The suit, naming the lieutenant governor as the sole defendant, charges that his wording of the referendum for the general election ballot "constituted malconduct by the defendant and further perpetrated a constructive fraud upon the electorate of the state of Alaska."
The proposal, approved 34,911 to 34,472, read, "As required by the constitution of the state of Alaska, Art. XIII, Section 3, shall there be a constitutional convention?"
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1945 — SEATTLE, Wash. — The Maritime Commission's Alaska Steamship freight rate hearing adjourned here today to reconvene at Juneau's Baranof Hotel at 10 a.m., January 8.
Merchants, Shippers and Alaska citizens will present their opposition at that time to the ship lines' demands for increased rates on freight between here and Alaska.
The Office of Price Administration also will submit evidence on the cost of living in the Territory.