10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 2010 — With a campaign fueled by “wristbands and pictograms,” Lisa Murkowski took a step on Tuesday toward a history-making write-in bid to keep her U.S. Senate seat.
The “write-in votes” category had more th an 40 percent of the tally Tuesday night with all but 12 percent of precincts reporting, followed by Republican nominee Joe Miller at 35 percent and Democrat Scott McAdams at 24 percent.
With final results still pending, Murkowski said she was “waiting and seeing” but pleased with her position. No candidate has mounted a successful write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate since 1954, when Strom Thurmond won over voters in South Carolina.
On the stump, McAdams often told crowds it was “impossible” for Murkowski to win with a write-in campaign.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1995 — Using hacking software downloaded from the Internet, five area high school students broke into the school district’s computer system four weeks ago, de-crypting more than 1,300 passwords from an electronic mail system but otherwise causing little damage.
A similar attack by students in Juneau last spring has officials on guard, but not overly concerned.
“No network can ever be 100 percent secure,” said Nick Stayrook, director of program planning and evaluation for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
“There will always be ... computer geniuses that can hack their way into whatever’s out there.”
Officials in both Juneau and Fairbanks, citing disciplinary policy, refused to release any information about the students involved. The local students attend two area schools; four other students who damaged a statewide electronic library system last spring attended Juneau-Douglas High School.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1970 — Workers at the polling places in Fairbanks and outlying areas were bracing themselves today for an expected record crush of voters.
As early as 10 a.m. precincts were reported as “doing pretty good” or “very well.” None of those contacted was doing any worse than average.
All those contacted noted they had had a very heavy turnout in the primary election and were expecting an even greater one today. “We’re waiting until people get off work this afternoon,” one election board member said. “Then we will really catch it.”
Not only are Fairbanks and borough election workers expecting a near-record voter turnout, but Thelma Cutler, state elections director, foresees a whopping 85,000 or 90,000 voters casting ballots around Alaska. About 72,500 Alaskans voted in the Alaska primary election in August, far surpassing the 1968 primary record of 54,500. In that same year, some 82,000 voted in the general election.
Facing each other in the race for governor-lieutenant governor are Republican incumbents Keith Miller and Robert Ward vs. former Democratic Gov. William A. Egan and running mate H. A. “Red” Boucher.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Delegate Bartlett, Democrat of Alaska, warned Navy Secretary Forrestal today that the proposed test of an atomic bomb on warships may have “catastrophic” results.
Explosion of an atom bomb in North Pacific waters might destroy Alaska’s entire $50,000,000 salmon fishing industry, he said.
It also might result in tidal waves that would cause grave danger to the Territory, he said.
In a letter to the Secretary Forrestal, which emphasized that the effects of an atomic explosion in the sea are still unknown, Bartlett asked that the North Pacific be ruled out as a site of the experiment.