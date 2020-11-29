10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 29, 2010 — The labyrinth of narrow staircases, corridors, false floors and dead ends at City Hall might become even more twisty as members of the city administration begin a project to restore the 78-year-old building to its original floor plan.
“We’d like to replicate the original layout,” said Fairbanks Mayor Jerry Cleworth, who attended second grade in the late 50s and junior high in the mid-60s at the former public school, known as Old Main. “Everything focuses on the maze. If you ruin that, then the uniqueness of the building disappears.”
Cleworth, city building inspector Steve Shuttleworth and city property manager Pat Smith, who all went to junior high school at Old Main, are leading a grassroots effort to return the building to its original floor plan. They will contribute their own time, labor and money to reopen sections that have been blocked and restore the building's classic flow, Cleworth said.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 29, 1995 — VALDEZ — Charter boat operator Stan Stephens has been waiting 12 years. The two glaciologists: more than two decades. The rest of the passengers who boarded the Nautilus Sunday, mostly friends of Stephens, had no stake in the matter — they just wanted to be part of the first closeup boat tour of Columbia Glacier since 1974.
“We’re going to make history,” said Stephens as Capt. Greg Gudgell motored the 75-foot Nautilus where the map of Prince William Sound shows only ice. Two weeks before, the map was right.
But six square miles of nearly solid iceberg clutter suddenly floated out of the bay to melt in the open sound, clearing a path to the glacier’s jagged, calving 150-foot-high face.
Theories are developing as to why the sudden change has occurred. One is that recent winds and high tides may have unlocked the mass of icebergs in the bay.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 29, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Nov. 28, 1970 — Temperatures as high as 32 degrees brought slight freezing drizzle down on the heads of area residents yesterday, but failed to glaze the snow surface around town. With the rambunctious assistance of winds gusting to 50 mph from 6 p.m. on into the night, many Fairbanksans this morning found drifted snow banks, buried cars and nearly impassable streets and roads.
State highway crews, Fairbanks Department of Public Works crews and electrical teams from the Municipal Utilities System and Golden Valley Electrical Association were on the job this morning, all having worked through the night, trying to repair service in their respective fields to local customers.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 29, 1945 — SEATTLE, Wash. — The president of the Alaska Steamship Company, Gilbert W. Skinner, testified today at the Maritime Commission's inquiry into the Steamship freight and passenger rate structure he believed Alaska residents should not pay the protested increase but that government subsidies should be granted.
"We are not insisting on rate increases we believe necessary because we think they would be disastrous to Alaska," he said.
Other company witnesses had asserted earlier freight rates must be increased by as much as 108 per cent to meet operation costs. Skinner, C. M. Mitchell, the company's Secretary-Auditor, and J. F. Zumdieck, Labor Relations manager, were cross-examined at length.