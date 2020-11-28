10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 28, 2010 — This week’s rain ranked with the worst types of winter events here, forcing schools to close for the first time in years. But weather of all sorts, from major snowfalls and deep cold snaps to, on the flip side, warm, wet weather has stifled the city and its neighborhoods before.
Meteorologists said the rainstorm was somewhat unprecedented, dropping almost an inch of precipitation in little more than two days. Other major winter events in Fairbanks include:
The ‘banana belt' storm
Jan. 18-20, 1937 Forty-degree temperatures and almost an inch of rain came on the heels of 26 inches of snow. Headlines said the Pacific Northwest was tasting life in the banana belt, and heavy blankets of wet snow threatened the integrity of many Fairbanks roofs. The winter saw 134.5 inches of snow, then a record. Fairbanks flooded badly in the spring.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 28, 1995 — WASHINGTON — As a skeptical GOP-led Congress gears up to examine details of the peace plan that would send U.S. troops into Bosnia, President Clinton has words of encouragement from the Republican he needs the most, Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole.
“Whether Congress agrees or not, troops will go to Bosnia,” Dole said on Monday, moments after Clinton addressed a wary nation. “We need to find some way to be able to support the president.”
While stopping short of declaring outright support for sending 20,000 U.S. troops to serve in a NATO peacekeeping force in Bosnia, Dole made it clear which way he was leaning.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 28, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Hundreds of Anchorage residents from all walks of life crowded into the city's blood bank Friday evening in response to a radio call for blood for survivors of a DCS jetliner crash.
Dr. Michael F. Beirne, director of the bank, said about 300 people responded, many of them within minutes of the call. At one time, he said, there were an estimated 150 persons jammed into the inner and outer offices of the bank in a line stretching down a stairway into the parking lot.
"The response was immediate and tremendous," Beirne said, "all five chairs were always full."
Beirne said by 7 p.m., about two hours after the crash, the blood bank had taken the 36 pints they needed and volunteers were turned away. About 100 would-be doners left their names in case they were needed.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 28, 1945 — NURENBERG, Germany — Rudolf Hess, Hitler's one-time deputy, was described by psychiatrists today as "not insane at the present time in the strict sense of the word" and the International Military Tribunal announced that arguments would be heard Friday on the Nazi leader's plea to escape the war crimes trial on grounds of amnesia.
The British psychiatrists' report revealed that Hess had tried to commit suicide on several occasions since his sensational and mysterious flight to Scotland in May, 1941.