10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 2010 — First came the runners, then the joggers. Then came the swarms of people with shopping carts and agendas. Finally came those stragglers with curious and amused looks upon their faces, wondering why they got out of bed at such an early hour.
It was 4:55 a.m. at Fred Meyer East in Fairbanks, and store director David Atlee had opened the doors to Black Friday sales. In five minutes, the store was full of shoppers, filling the electronics department and half-off socks sales area that spilled into the produce section.
Marlee Currier checked out with two 46-inch LED flat screen televisions and two wall mounts. The televisions cost $899.99 each. He said one was for his dad and he was keeping the other.
“I’m gonna go put these in the truck and go look at hand tools,” he said.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1995 — A group of curlers stood clustered around the window upstairs in the Fairbanks Curling Club, watching Grant McCoy try to squeeze a victory out of what appeared to be a no-win situation.
McCoy’s team was down 8-3 going into the eighth and final end, the equivalent of a blowout in curling. A lot of curlers would have thrown in the broom trailing by five points, an option available at any point in the game.
But not the 72-year-old McCoy.
“Grant never gives up until the last rock,” said fellow curler LeRoy Rich, one of the spectators watching the game and a friend of McCoy’s. “He can make some ungodly shots.
“If he was in (Las) Vegas he’d be a millionaire by now,” speculated Rich, drawing a laugh from the crowd.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1970 — Weather warnings were posted again today by the National Weather Service as the onslaught of snow continued, with a possibility of freezing rain at midday.
Hazardous driving warnings were posted this morning, with one to three more inches of snow expected before noon, possibility mixed with freezing rain at midday and strong southwest winds. Snow and rain was expected to become intermittent later this afternoon, diminishing tonight.
At 10:30 this morning, winds at Minchumina were 35 m.p.h., temperature was 35 degrees and rain was falling. These same southwest winds were expected to hit Fairbanks at midday. If the winds subside or pass by Fairbanks, more snow can be expected. If they hit, they will probably be followed by a period of little precipitation.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 27, 1945 — A resolution requesting the Post-office department to route mail service between Alaska and the eastern states via Canadian Pacific Air Lines was adopted by the Fairbanks City Council last night.
The resolution, addressed to the second assistant postmaster general, director of international mails, points out that CPA flies six times weekly between Fairbanks and Canadian points where connections are made with Western Airlines serving the midwest and with Trans-Canada Airlines serving New York City. CPA now carries mail between Canada and Alaska only. All airmail to and from the States is carried by Pan American Airways via Seattle.
The airmail resolution was adopted at the conclusion of a meeting devoted largely to small business items and another discussion of the public utility question.