10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 26, 2010 — Before noon Thanksgiving Day, people gathered at the J.P. Jones Community Center to prepare for a community feast. The kitchen was crowded with busy cooks and volunteers, a pianist played “Old Time Shuffle Blues” and little girls danced to their own rhythm before the serving began.
Thanksgiving cheer was spread throughout the J.P. Jones Center’s ballroom, where bright-colored tablecloths and autumn centerpieces decorated about 20 tables. The smell of a heating feast wafted from the kitchen into the dining area, where some already sat waiting.
More than 25 volunteers prepared turkey, candied yams, mashed potatoes, green beans and more for an expected 500 people. The volunteers came from the Casa de Alabaza church, the First African Methodist Epsicopal Church, the Salvation Army, NAACP and across the community.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 26, 1995 — What do you do with a 52-foot-long steel box that weighs 20 tons and has spent several decades in some of the worst of Alaska’s weather?
If you’re David McDonnell, you haul the old Alaska Railroad boxcar to your facility and let workers gear up for hazardous material training inside it.
“It’s a building that’s already built,” said McDonnell, training director for the Alaska West Training Center. “I don’t have to do any work. I just bring it in and set it down.”
McDonnell and a cadre of entrepreneurial Alaskans have breathed new life into old and sometimes twisted freight cars.
The Alaska Railroad periodically auctions retired rolling stock, selling flats, boxcars, tankers and cabooses to the highest bidder. Sporadic availability requires patience — especially for those seeking highly coveted cabooses, but Alaskans gobble up freight stock for myriad purposes, said Marge Wheeler, manager of the railroad’s surplus rail stock.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 26, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Nov. 25, 1970 — ANCHORAGE, Alaska — One of the nation's largest real estate development firms, owned by the son of Texas millionaire H.L. Hunt, is considering construction of a mammoth commercial complex in Anchorage when the trans Alaska pipeline is completed, the Associated Press has learned.
Preliminary architectural sketches show the complex eventually may include four 20-story office buildings, a hotel and retail commercial space on a three-Mock section just south of downtown Anchorage.
A check of property records at the Greater Anchorage Area Borough tax office shows Del Mar Land Inc. of Dallas, Tex., has purchased at least 20 of 24 lots on a two-block area shown in architectural sketches as site for initial construction.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 26, 1945 — SEATTLE, Wash. — A shutdown of three Seattle newspapers entered its second week today with no agreement in sight upon the wage dispute between the publishers and the striking AFL Typographical Union.
Seattle's three newspapers of general circulation — The Post-Intelligencer, Times and Star — have not published since last Monday when 250 compositors walked out in support of their demand for a daily wage increase of $2.95. Management offered a $1.65 daily raise. The present scale is $10.35 for a seven hour day.