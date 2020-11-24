10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 24, 2010 — The icepocalypse of 2010 continued to wreak havoc in Fairbanks on Tuesday.
Rain fell for the second straight day as a freak winter ice storm glazed roads, curtailed most traffic and closed schools and offices throughout the Interior and continued its assault on Alaska’s second-largest city.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 0.79 inches of rain had fallen at the Fairbanks International Airport, the second-largest winter rainfall on record in more than 100 years in Fairbanks.
Forecasters note there’s a good chance the record winter rainfall of 0.99 inches set on Jan. 20, 1937, will be broken by the time the rain stops, which is expected to be late this afternoon or early evening.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 24, 1995 — Santa’s Clearing House needs volunteers to help deliver boxes of food to needy people in the Fairbanks area Dec. 16-18.
The charity also needs several items to carry out this year’s holiday effort. Among the sought after items are household goods, furniture, blankets, pillows, stoves, kitchen appliances and car safety seats for children.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 24, 1970 — A student protest at Lathrop High School this morning, over a recent borough school board ruling that no student smoking would be allowed on the Lathrop campus, resulted in the voluntary suspension of 187 students. More than 200 were involved in the demonstration at its peak.
The students assembled in the school’s foyer at 9 a.m., the beginning hour for school. Many lit cigarettes, cigars and pipes. All of them refused to go to class.
The demonstration stemmed from a request in recent weeks from the Lathrop student council which asked that smoking areas be established in the high school to isolate the smoking problem and to reduce fire hazard connected with indiscriminate student smoking.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 24, 1945 — Scoring Delegate E. L. Bartlett’s proposed revision of the Organic Act as “unworkable, cumbersome and not applicable to the Territory of Alaska,” E. B. Collins presented the Alaska Miners Association with an investigating committee’s report which recommended that the association ask withdrawal of the measure from legislative consideration. Unanimously, the group voted to instruct Bartlett to that effect by means of a telegram submitted by Collins, Luther Hess and Harold Schmidt, the committee members.