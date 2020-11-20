10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 2010 — A new air quality measure by the Fairbanks borough scales back regulations on wood smoke emissions but maintains a prohibition on the installation of old, dirty stoves.
The regulations on smoke emissions were set to go into effect next fall.
The ordinance on Monday goes before the Air Pollution Control Commission, an advisory panel to Mayor Luke Hopkins.
Hopkins said he wants rules on the installation of uncertified stoves to continue because the ballot proposition prompting his new air quality ordinance referred to the use of home heating devices and not their installation
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1995 — Paperwork has never been so revered.
A group of miners, land use researchers, state mineral commission members and Department of Natural Resource employees have formed a committee dedicated to saving a paper filing system located in DNR's Division of Mining office in Fairbanks.
The files, dubbed the Cardex system for the brand name of the file drawers holding the paperwork, contain all publicly recorded information about mineral rights and use of state and federal land in Alaska.
The files are organized in an easy-to-use, non-computerized format that quickly provides information, said Steve McGroarty, an engineer for the state Division of Mining, whose desk is near the Cardex files.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1970 — Fairbanks may look like a winter wonderland under a cover of snow, but this year even the beauty of snow is getting buried under snow and snow and more snow.
Fairbanksans may expect snow all day today, tonight and possibly subsiding by morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Already snowfall has exceeded the previous total for a whole winter. As of 8 a.m. today, the total was 44.1 inches of snowfall. Previous high was the winter of 1966-67 with a total of 36.6 inches. Because of a warm spell of several days, only 20 inches of snow remains on the ground, to no one's regret.
75 YEARS GO
Nov. 20, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two and possibly three hearings will be held by the Maritime Commission on Alaska shipping rates, Delegate E.L. Bartlett, Democrat of Alaska, was informed today.
Delegate Bartlett told a reporter, after a conference with Vice Admiral Emory S. Land, Maritime Commission chairman, that an announced hearing in Seattle on November 27 will be only a preliminary.
The review of rates was asked by the War Shipping Administration which has operated the Alaska transportation during the war. Bartlett and Representative Peterson, Democrat of Georgia, chairman of the Territories Committee, contended that the date selected would not give Alaska an opportunity to prepare its case.