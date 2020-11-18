10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 19, 2010 — A musk oxen die off at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Large Animal Research Station has researchers scratching their heads for answers.
Seven musk oxen died during a one-month period in September and October, and the remaining 29 animals in the herd are being closely monitored. At least eight other musk oxen have exhibited symptoms similar to the animals that died.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 19, 1995 — Lease holders in a remote staking region stand sharply divided over trail access, with some residents claiming routes leading to their properties are private, while others consider them public access.
The state Department of Natural Resources held a five-day hearing in Fairbanks last week to determine the legal status of trails in the Chena South Remote Parcels Staking Area.
The access dispute erupted in late 1994 when C.L. Sebeste, representing two lease holders, inquired about trail status. She tried to survey a parcel before a state-mandated deadline and was denied access to the region, officials said.
In 1980 and 1982, 38 people staked claims in the remote region, located about three miles south of 23 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road, but accessible primarily by off-road vehicles from restricted land on Eielson Air Force Base.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 19, 1979 — Heat and minimum electricity have been restored to Barrow and the Naval Arctic Research Laboratory there following an explosion and fire at a natural gas wellhead yesterday.
Heat has been restored, and the only problem now is that electricity is at minimum levels, Judy Nelson at the naval lab said this morning.
The explosion occurred yesterday about 9:30 a.m. It is believed to be caused by an accumulation of alcohol vapors in a gas processing filter. The building at the wellhead was destroyed.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 19, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Proposed increased marine rates from, to and within Alaska would be "disastrous" to the Territory's economy, Rep. Bennett (R., Mo.) wrote Chairman Emory S. Land of the U.S. Maritime Commission today.
The economy of Alaska, the Missourian said, is vital to the security of the United States.
Bennett recently visited Alaska as a member of the House Territories Committee.
"I know this is not giving Alaskans sufficient time to prepare their case on the complex subject involved," he wrote Land. "I am alarmed because no plans have apparently been made to hold hearings in Alaska as well as within the United States."