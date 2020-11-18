10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 18, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Supporters of Sen. Lisa Murkowski celebrated Wednesday in Anchorage after all signs pointed to, as Murkowski put it, a “miracle” Senate win.
Murkowski claimed victory at a packed laborers hall, echoing the chant offered by her backers: “We made history.”
The Republican’s campaign manager candidly acknowledged early doubts the team could pull off a write-in win. A nother supporter said it offered a reminder that Alaska, despite its immense geographic presence, is “really just a small town.”
Murkowski is now the first person in a half-century to successfully run for U.S. Senate as a write-in candidate. She said the win represented voters’ choice of “a path of unity” and “common sense.”
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 18, 1995 — The state’s decision to recognize Alaska Native villages’ tribal status is a small step in the right direction, but Native leaders in the Interior are still waiting for Gov. Tony Knowles to take a giant leap into the bigger issue of tribal sovereignty.
Nenana Native village chief Mitch Dementieff called Attorney General Bruce Botelho’s announcement on Thursday that the state will drop its opposition to tribal status for Native villages a “moot point” because a federal judge already had ruled against the state on the issue.
“We’d already won that,” Dementieff said. “I guess its good to see the state support a moot point.”
Tribal status allows villages to control such matters as marriage, divorce, adoption, child custody and inheritance.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 18, 1970 — Brig. Gen. Charles M. Hall, the new deputy commanding general of U.S. Army, Alaska, is expected to arrive in Fairbanks on Nov. 23.
As the USARAL deputy commanding general, he also becomes the commanding general of Ft. Wainwright. Hall succeeds Brig. Gen. William R. Wolfe Jr., who became the Alaskan Command chief of staff Nov. 13 in ceremonies at Elmendorf Air Force Base.
The general's most recent assignment was with the I Field Force Vietnam Artillery, where he had been the commanding general since October 1969.
Hall, 46, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was graduated from Petaluma High School, Petaluma, Calif., in 1941. After attending Marin Junior College in Kentfield, Calif., he was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 18, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Nov. 17, 1945 — SEATTLE — No progress was made today in efforts to settle the strike that has tied up all of the passenger ships of the Alaska Steamship Company. The port committee met in San Francisco yesterday and was continuing its deliberations today.
The steamship North Sea of the Northland Transportation Company, which is not involved in the strike, sailed today for Southeastern Alaska with 165 passengers. The vessel will call at Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Juneau and Sitka. A number of the passengers will leave the ship at Juneau and go by plane to Seward, Valdez and Cordova. The company reported that a dozen or more passengers were turned away by lack of accommodations aboard the North Sea.