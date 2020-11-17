10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 2010 — JUNEAU — Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski widened her lead over bitter rival Joe Miller on Tuesday, increasing pressure on the GOP nominee to decide whether to fight what could be a losing battle.
With Murkowski holding a 10,400-vote lead and only an estimated few hundred uncounted ballots remaining, Miller must now determine whether to press forward with a federal lawsuit challenging election procedure, demand a recount or concede.
Murkowski, seeking to make history as the first U.S. Senate candidate to win as a write-in since 1954, was returning to Alaska on Wednesday, where she planned to address supporters after those last ballots were tabulated.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1995 — JUNEAU — The state has decided to stop challenging the contention that Alaska Native villages have tribal status, which gives them authority to control many social issues within their tribes.
Attorney General Bruce Botelho, however, said Thursday the state will continue to fight villages’ efforts to have their land designated as “Indian country,” which would grant them much greater power.
The decision to give up the fight against tribal status removes one impediment in long-running litigation between the state and Native villages seeking to gain the same authority over their lands as Indians on reservations in other states.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1970 — The weather was taking its toll this afternoon with school administrators, automobile drivers, highway department employees and anyone else trying to get anywhere or do anything. The forecast calls for drifting and blowing snow today, ending by tomorrow, with winds up to 50 mph locally before it's finished by Wednesday.
Does this constitute a blizzard? A weather service employee was asked.
"It sure does," he stated.
Richard Johnson, assistant maintenance supervisor at the Fairbanks office of the highway department, said all roads in the area were passable as of noon today.
However, he cautioned, weather forecasts indicate drifting snow in some areas of the city. He also noted winds in Isabel Pass were blowing at about 30 miles per hour this morning and visibility was poor. Isabel is about 160 miles from Fairbanks on the Richardson Highway.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 17, 1945 — CHARLESTON, S.C. — The United States government believes the proposed United Nations Commission for the control of atomic energy — particularly the atomic bomb — can be functioning in two months.
Secretary of State Byrnes held out that possibility in a speech here last night.
In the first Administration pronouncement on atomic energy since the President and the Prime Ministers of Britain and Canada issued their declaration Thursday. Byrnes said the period of three-nation secrecy on industrial know-how "need not be unnecessarily prolonged."
He emphasized again the willingness of this country to exchange immediately the basic scientific information on atomic energy and said the three nations "look forward" to the cooperation of the other United Nations.