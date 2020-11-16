10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 2010 — JUNEAU — Sen. Lisa Murkowski built a 1,706 vote lead over GOP nominee Joe Miller in Alaska’s still-undecided Senate race after election officials added the last big batch of absentee ballots Monday.
Murkowski, the Republican incumbent who waged a write-in campaign after losing the party nomination to Miller in August, has 92,164 votes. But that total includes 7,601 write-in votes that have been challenged by the Miller campaign.
Miller has 90,458 votes.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 1995 — While America’s Catholic bishops publicly criticized this week’s federal government shutdown, Alaska’s Catholic delegation issued its own message challenging state leaders to avoid a similar budget impasse.
“Our nation’s government is inoperable, paralyzed by partisan struggles and ideological stalemate,” the bishops said in their national message from their Washington, D.C., conference.
Alaska’s Catholic leaders said they hope the state government will avoid similar paralysis during the coming legislative session.
“We urge that our fiscal problems not be solved on the backs of the poor or without great sensitivity to working families on low income,” the Alaska leaders said.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 1970 — A state administration play to relegate Alaska Airlines to the position of a local carrier was branded today as a "dying gasp move of a lame duck administration."
Advised of a State Transportation Commission plan to go opposite to recommendations made by the Civil Aeronautics Board's Bureau of Operating Rights, Charles F. Willis Jr., board chairman of the airline, had this to say: "This could mean the loss of 500 jobs in Alaska for Alaska Airlines employees and would deal a lethal blow to tourism in Northern Alaska."
"This would mean the loss of nearly 10,000 tourists a year to Nome and it would mean the closure of all three Nugget Inns in Nome.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 1945 — ANCHORAGE — A Times dispatch from Juneau yesterday said the Army Hospital at Seward, vacated more than a year ago, was deteriorating with age and vandalism while Dr. C. Earl Albrecht was making a futile attempt to purchase it for the Territory.
The story said Dr. Albrecht, Health Commissioner, had $18,000 for the purpose from an appropriation made last March.
It said the hospital was suitable for 125 patients and quoted Albrecht as saying the territory had 4,000 cases of tuberculosis and no beds. The windows and doors of the hospital are boarded up, said the article, and standing by to operate it is a staff provided by the Methodist Mission.