10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 2010 — Gil Leyvas has been a photojournalist on board a television news helicopter for more than a decade. He has seen countless airplanes and their wispy contrails. What he saw — and recorded near Los Angeles on Nov. 4 and 8 looked nothing like the trail from an airplane. It looked, to him, like the launching of a missile.
The first time, it looked like a far-off plume of smoke somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.The second time, it appeared to be rising into the air, a large vertical column set against the bright orange sky at sunset. It was spectacular.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 1995 — So how does it feel to be a non-essential employee? And if they are non-essential, what are they doing in the federal government?
“It’s just semantics ... everyone feels their job is essential,” said Barbara Boyle with a wry laugh. “Isn’t that politics?”
Boyle, a computer specialist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Fairbanks and 10-year government employee, was one of thousands of federal employees in Fairbanks furloughed Tuesday by the government shutdown, while others, such as air traffic controllers, continued to work.
An Alaska Public Lands Information Center announcement listed Teresa Sammis and her phone as a contact, followed by “(non-essential).” Which is nonessential, Sammis or the phone calls? The public may never know: the phone was never answered.
At Social Security Administration offices, business clipped along “pretty much like normal,” said Charles Balasko, branch manager, who sent most of his staff packing Tuesday morning.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Nov. 14, 1970 — PETERSBURG, Alaska — Steve Hotch of Klukwan, Alaska was elected president of the Alaska Native Brotherhood Friday during Ihe 58th annual convention here.
He succeeds Richard Stilt of Juneau. Other state officers include Irving Igtanloc of Barrow, first vice president; Mitchell Martin, Cape, second vice president; Dr. Walter Soboleff, Juneau, Secretary; Amos Wallace, Juneau, treasurer; Henry Benson, Petersburg, Sergeant-at-arms; and Robert Willard, Juneau, board member.
Elected as president of the Alaska Native Sisterhood was Gertrude Wolfe of Hoonah. Teresa Stilt of Juneau was elected vice president; Maw Jones, Ketchikan, secretary; Jackie Bailey of Juneau, treasurer; Mary Jackson of Klawock sergeant-at-arms.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 1945 — SEATTLE — Seattle is fast becoming the dumping ground for roughnecks and criminals being shipped out of Alaska via the so-called "blue ticket" route, the Seattle Times says today in a dispatch from Staff Correspondent Robert McHaffay at Anchorage.
The chief sources of the "undesirables" are the Anchorage and Fairbanks areas, where men were imported for work on the Alaska Railroad, the dispatch said.
"Between Selective Service and the war industries, all we got up here was the scrapings," the dispatch quoted one Alaska city official as saying. "We found some men had prison records or dishonorable discharges. Now we're getting rid of them as fast as we can."