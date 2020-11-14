10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 14, 2010 — Art students huddled around a 2,400-degree grease fire behind the university experimental farm in 13-degree weather on Thursday. A big tank of vegetable oil fed the flames inside a fire box and heated their pottery within one of Fairbanks’ newest artistic achievements — a vegetable oil-fired kiln.
A University of Alaska Fairbanks ceramics class designed and built the kiln during the summer at “kiln city,” an outdoor clearing between the reindeer pens and the university ski trails. Kiln City also contains four wood-fired kilns.
Few universities have vegetable oil kilns because they are a relatively new concept and take up lots of space. Most use indoor electric kilns.
The kiln, which was paid for with a $6,000 grant from the university sustainability committee, will lessen the carbon footprint of ceramics and offer a new aesthetic to artists. The experimental design also tests how the technology fares in cold weather.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 14, 1995 — Hundreds of federal workers in Alaska — park rangers, biologists, fire officials among them — could be sent home from work today as the budget deadlock between Congress and the president closes part of the government.
In Alaska, closings would be most noticeable at Interior Department agencies such as the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. An unknown number of the 875 civilian workers at Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base may also be sent home, according to military officials.
All federal employees had been told to report for business as usual this morning. “If no continuing resolution is enacted, or likely to be enacted, then we will shut non-essential operations by 10:30 a.m.,” said Sharon Wilson, spokeswoman for the BLM in Fairbanks.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 14, 1970 — Styles in fire engines don't change much, but the new Barrow Engine No. 1 is as different from the traditional engine as a Volkswagen is from a brand new Cadillac.
The Barrow volunteer fire department has been without any equipment for several years relying on military assistance. Us new engine runs on tracks rather than wheels, and is the idea of Fire Chief Tom Opie. The machine will be airlifted to Barrow Monday by the U.S. Air Force.
"We had originally planned to get a regular wheel truck," Opie said. "But after we had a blizzard and all the roads were closed overnight, we knew that a wheeled vehicle would be useless."
Assembled by the Carrington Company of Fairbanks, the engine is built on a FN-110 Nodwell chassis. It is 22 feet long, 10 feet wide, and weighs about 20,000 pounds. Total cost was $29,000. The chassis alone costs about $16,000.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 14, 1945 — SEATTLE — With the arrival today of the steamship Denali from Southeastern and Southwestern Alaska, with 345 passengers, including 80 Army personnel, the entire passenger fleet of the Alaska Steamship Company was in port, and, with the possible exception of one vessel, facing an indefinite tieup.
Company officials and representative of the Marine Cooks and Stewards Association said that the dispute, involving a meeting place aboard the ships for crew members during voyages, and other demands, was hopelessly deadlocked.
The only vessel expected to sail was the steamship Alaska, which is said to have available space for crew meetings. The Alaska's crew was expected to sign on late today. The vessel is scheduled to sail for Southeastern and Southwestern Alaska at 10 o'clock Saturday.