10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 2010 — The Election Day activity a Republican observer has questioned at a Fairbanks polling place isn’t uncommon at Interior Alaska precincts, according to regional election supervisor Mickey Speegle.
A strategist for Republican nominee Joe Miller said Thursday the behavior witnessed by GOP observer Rocky MacDonald is among the “serious allegations” of polling place breaches seen throughout the state. Mac Donald signed an affidavit detailing a lack of security at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds polling place, including several instances when the locked ballot box was opened to clear jammed ballots.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1995 — Better be nice to your trees ... PlantAmnesty is watching.
Cass Turnbull, the founder of the Seattle-based nonprofit organization that encourages kindness to trees and shrubs, visits different cities to talk about “real pruning.” And when she’s not talking, she’s looking. Turnbull seeks out and photographs pruning gone bad.
Poor snipping and clipping could land your landscape in PlantAmnesty’s national Ugly Yard Contest. It’s just one way the group promotes pruning reform.
PlantAmnesty’s goal — ending “the senseless torture and mutilation of trees and shrubs” — is achieved through blame-and-shame tactics. The group stages “mutilated tree protests” in front of badly pruned trees and has a traveling Hall of Shame exhibit featuring photos of trees and shrubs that have been mercilessly hacked.
“All it takes is one ignorant jerk and a chain saw to destroy natural beauty,” said Turnbull, 44, in a telephone interview from her Seattle home.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1970 — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Scientists at St. Jude's Children's Hospital say they are optimistic about the potential of a treatment they have developed for acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Hospital officials said Thursday that their treatment, a combination of drugs and radiation, has resulted in a five-year remission rate of 17 per cent.
Remission is temporary abatement of symptoms of the disease.
They said they believe the disease, which affects up to 14,000 children in the United States each year, can no longer be considered incurable.
During a recent appearance on national television, entertainer Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude, said that in his opinion the treatment could be called a cure.
He said that it could not technically be called a cure, however, because the cause of the disease has not been discovered.
If a disease can be made to disappear for five years physicians usually term it cured. Previously a one per cent remission rate of lymphocytic leukemia was the best medical science had achieved.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 13, 1945 — SEATTLE — Another Alaska Steamship Company vessel, the Baranof, was tied up today and her sailing canceled in the dispute with the Marine Cooks & Stewards Association over the use of the main dining room for meeting during voyages.
Union members failed to appear to sign on at 9 a.m. The vessel was posted to sail at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
The Yukon, delayed since Wednesday, was still tied up and orders were issued to dock employees to put ashore all perishables, mail, express and baggage. Many of the 220 passengers have canceled reservations. The Alaska, Columbia and the Aleutian also are idle here.