10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 12, 2010 — A new strategist for Joe Miller’s campaign raised the specter of voter suppression and fraud in the Alaska Senate race Thursday. He offered actions at a Fairbanks polling station as evidence, but the GOP observer there said he didn’t see anything improper.
Floyd Brown, who was behind the Willie Horton ads during the 1988 presidential campaign, said a voter fraud hot line has been set up for people to call if they had been intimidated. The number asks callers to leave a “detailed message of vote fraud in your area.”
Brown, in Juneau, said there had been “serious allegations” of fraud and voter intimidation. He cited an affidavit from a Fairbanks poll watcher, Rocky MacDonald, who reported an unsecured ballot box that left him wondering “about the integrity of our state operation of polling places.”
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 12, 1995 — Glenn Johnson, president of Computer Express in Fairbanks, noticed at the end of September that his company’s weekly Federal Express freight bill had nearly doubled.
After a month of research, Johnson learned that Federal Express was charging an extra 75 cents per pound for items delivered to Fairbanks.
Gary Wilken, owner of Fairbanks Distributors and Great Alaskan Food Co., was infuriated at shipping rate increases of nearly 4 percent announced within the last three weeks by both Totem Ocean Trailer Express and Sea-Land Services, two ocean-going shippers.
His customers already pay freight costs that account for nearly 35 percent of the price of food. The latest shipping rate hikes were the second increases announced in 1995 by the two companies.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 12, 1970 — The specter of illicit drug traffic use and abuse across the country is being examined this week by a drug education workshop at Alaskaland. Participants from the Fairbanks community are being shown the various types of drugs, their effects and resulting social problems as well as health hazards.
Students, teachers and administrators from local schools, representatives from local law enforcement agencies, Native association representatives and individuals from a variety of local agencies and organizations make up the 116 workshop participants.
The workshop is backed by $40,000 in federal funds which went to the State of Alaska for drug abuse education from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The local effort is headed by Mary Beth Hilburn, a health education consultant from the Alaska Department of Education.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 12, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Nov. 13, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Space ships — moving outside the earth's atmosphere and capable of launching atomic bomb rockets on an enemy — will "unquestionably be brought into being within the foreseeable future," Gen. Henry H. Arnold said Sunday.
The commanding general of the army air forces mentioned space ships — now existing only in comic page adventure strips — as a counter weapon if defenses are developed against a 3,000-mile an-hour rocket delivering atomic explosives.
"The design of such a ship is all but practicable today," Arnold said in a summary of the air way and recommendations for the future prepared for Secretary of War Patterson. It was his third and perhaps last report as head of the army air forces.