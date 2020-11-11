10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 2010 — JUNEAU — Alaska election officials began counting more than 92,500 write-in ballots Wednesday in a Senate race that might hinge on voters’ penm anship and their ability to spell “Murkowski.”
Murkowsi. Murkowsky. Even, possibly, Muckowski. All were variations of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s name noted by ballot counters and immediately challenged by observers for Joe Miller, her GOP rival in the still-unsettled Nov. 2 race.
Murkowski ran as a write-in candidate after losing Alaska’s GOP prim ary to Miller, a tea party favorite, in August. In the election, voters cast several thousand more ballots for write-in candidates than they did for Miller, and it’s those write-in ballots that are now in question in the count. Election officials had hoped to finish by Friday, but Wednesday’s plodding pace indicated it might take longer.
An early tally of 19,203 ballots Wednesday showed Murkowski winning 89 percent of the write-in vote w ithout dispute. Another 8.5 percent of ballots were counted for her but contested. There were two write-in votes for “Joe Miller.”
The other candidate in the threeway race, Democrat Scott McAdams, has conceded.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1995 — There’s only a little snow on the ground, but it’s no big deal to Tok musher Peter Butteri.
Despite having only an inch of snow in Tok, Butteri is getting plenty of miles on his dogs in preparation for the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race in February. He is running his 40 dogs with a sixwheeler his wife, Amy, won in a raffle a few years ago.
“I’m not too uptight about the lack of snow,” Butteri said. “I can go forever with this sixwheeler.
“I’m just hoping there’s a trail for the race,” he said.
A lot of people in the Interior are hoping for snow these days.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1970 — Chief Justice George F. Boney yesterday warned against “fast-buck artists and members of the criminal element” that will follow the development of the pipeline.
Boney told five new members of the Alaska Bar Association that lawyers must anticipate and be prepared for the stress on the court system that will follow the economic and population explosion in Alaska.
Admitted to the bar yesterday were Stephen Cline, Doris Loenning, Dennis Cook, Thomas Keever and William W. Garrison.
Judges from the Fourth Judicial District, Fairbanks, assisted Boney in the swearing in ceremony. The panel included Justice Jay Rabinowitz, Superior Court Judges William W. Taylor and Everett Hepp, and District Court Judge Hugh Connelly.
“Alaska will become a lawless state if the machinery of justice fails,” Boney warned.
Later in the day, Boney addressed the Farthest North Press Club, and told members that the handling of the court calendar is the cause of delays in justice
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Nov. 10, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislation providing for stricter supervision of radio broadcasters took shape and encountered opposition simultaneously today.
Ernest Adamson, counsel of the House Committee investigating un-American Activities, told a reporter he is preparing for committee consideration a bill specifying that:
1 — Radio stations must clearly identify commentators, including an announcement whether they are reporting news or opinions.
2 — Radio stations must have a legal agent in each state, so they can be prosecuted through the courts of the state by any person damaged by their broadcasts.
Rep. Ellis E. Patterson, Democrat of California, promptly issued a statement terming the proposal “an unconstitutional attempt to control the airways.”