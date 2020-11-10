10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 10, 2010 — Gov. Sean Parnell has accepted resignations from nearly half of his cabinet, including top advisers on the administration’s natural gas policy.
Parnell released Revenue Commissioner Pat Galvin and Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Irwin, both integral parts of the state’s gas pipeline team. Parnell also released Marty Rutherford, a top Irwin deputy and a gas team member.
Health and Social Services Commissioner Bill Hogan, Transportation Commissioner Leo von Scheben, Administration Commissioner Annette Kreitzer and Education Commissioner Larry LeDoux all are leaving their posts, spokeswoman Sharon Leighow said Tuesday.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 10, 1995 — WASHINGTON — With administration officials and Republicans swapping increasingly bitter accusations, congressional leaders are expecting to quell internal differences and send temporary spending and borrowing bills to President Clinton today.
Both bills are all but certain to be vetoed by the president, raising the specter of a government shutdown on Tuesday, and a tightening debt crisis as the week wears on.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 10, 1970 — NORTH POLE — The city of North Pole, which decided last night its recent election was invalid because of violations of several city ordinances, has set Dec. 15 for another election.
And with the new election, filing for the various offices on the ballot has been opened to any North Pole resident who would like to try for one.
The new election will also help settle the question of who should be mayor of North Pole. In the first election incumbent Con Miller and his opponent, John Wright, came within one vote of each other on the tally. There were also two ballots cast which had been questioned.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 10, 1945 — Norman Stines, who represented Fairbanks before the Civil Aeronautics Board in Washington last week, is pleased with the attention the board gave his argument, and he believes his case was well received, according to his letters to local supporters of the airline campaign.
Stines is now in Seattle and expects to come to Fairbanks shortly, at which time some sort of public testimonial is planned by the local committee.
Besides presenting a mimeographed brief containing data on the inland air route to Alaska, Stines gave a 15-minute oral argument before the CAB. Regarding this argument, he said in a recent letter.