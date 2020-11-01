10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 1, 2010 — North Pole resident Janie Snyder was visiting her sister Rosabelle Rexford for Nalukataq, a spring whaling celebration in Barrow, when the unexpected happened.
The two 60-something sisters were out and about, having fun, chatting and greeting relatives and friends when they heard a voice behind them say, “There are the two we’ve been looking for.”
Perhaps it was the sisters’ colorful parkas or their comical antics that attracted a casting director to approach them for the film “Everybody Loves Whales,” starring Hollywood starlet Drew Barrymore.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 1, 1995 — At age 19, Kris Hunt is still drawing on walls.
His mother wasn’t thrilled when stone monoliths and giant asparagus and lobsters began appearing on his bedroom walls at their North Pole home, but Hunt continued to paint.
“She said she would sand it all off,” he said. “But the more I painted, the less she said that.”
To see the mural Hunt recently finished at University Park Learning Center’s playroom, it is no wonder Hunt’s parents, Karen and James, let him paint.
Hunt, a junior majoring in computer science at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, designed, drew and painted the 25-by-10 mural depicting nursery rhyme characters frolicking in a fairy tale land. He used acrylic paint and black marker for outlining features.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 1, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Oct. 31, 1970 — Wendall P. Kay, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, made a final campaign swing through Fairbanks today sporting two high-powered political weapons in the form of Sen. Mike Gravel and former Sen. Ernest Gruening.
Kay's weapons took potshots at Sen. Ted Stevens for his support of President Nixon, which they said was bad for the country, and for his unwillingness to debate.
Gravel fired the first volley by saying that Stevens should have debated Kay because it is a traditional political process.
Gruening, who was defeated for re-election by Gravel in the 1968 primary, said Stevens was a "rubber stamp" senator for President Nixon, who has not fulfilled any of his campaign promises on getting out of Vietnam, stopping inflation, and solving domestic problems on housing, employment and health care.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 1, 1945 — "Last night the 'Trick or Treat' pranksters were law-abiding with the exception of two teen-age boys who were detained by police for being in possession of a car stolen earlier in the evening," Chief of Police George N. Norton said this morning. "There was no property damage reported," he continued, "and the children were to be commended."
The car belongs to Charles Clements, U. C. Commissioner at Stevens Village, and was left in front of a local restaurant with the keys in the ignition while Clements and his family were eating.
Clements reported the car missing shortly after 8 o'clock and it was picked up by police 30 minutes later being driven by the two boys.