10 YEARS AGO
May 9, 2011 — The Alaska Public Offices Commission fined North Pole Mayor Doug Isaacson $1,800 for trying to influence the outcome of an election in a publicly funded newsletter.
The decision, made last week, found that Isaacson violated state law by casting a negative light on a ballot proposition seeking to recall him.
25 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1996 —ANCHORAGE — Less than two months after a fire severely damaged the Denali Princess Lodge complex, workers are preparing to move furniture into the new guest rooms. Visitors are set to arrive next Tuesday, the normal reopening date for the seasonal hotel.
Several of the hotel buildings were burned to the ground March 20 after a furnace apparently malfunctioned. The fire leveled the lobby, warehouse, main restaurant and destroyed 156 of the hotel’s 282 rooms. But the Seattle-based company decided on an ambitious rebuilding and targeted reopening of the seasonal facility on the normal day — May 14.
50 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from May 10, 1971 — WASHINGTON (AP) — Unless a federal judge frustrates the U.S. Postal Service, this is the last week a postcard will cost a nickel. Postage rates are going up next Sunday.
It will take eight cents to mail a letter, 11 cents if you send it by air. Second and third-class mailing rates, plus some fourth-class rates, will jump from 10 percent to 20 percent. Special delivery’ and registered mail costs also will go up. And the price of a postcard will be six cents.
75 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from May 10, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — John L. Lewis, president of the striking United Mine Workers, and Charles O’Neil, spokesmen for the operators, went into conference with President Truman late today at the White House.
A 12-day truce in the soft coal strike, to take effect Monday, was called by John L. Lewis, United Mine Workers president, today.
Subordinate leaders of 400,000 striking coal miners were instructed to get their local memberships back in the pits as soon as the local mine amanagements agreed to make retroactive during the truce any pay increase negotiated later.