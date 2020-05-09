10 YEARS AGO
May 9, 2010 — In “Alice in the Underground,” actors portray teens who have struggled with life on the streets. But most of the play’s stars won’t be pretending.
Homeless and at-risk youths make up about half of the cast of “Alice,” which opened with a free show Thursday evening at the Empress Theatre.
The play’s lead star and narrator, Brittany Ivey and Brandon “Pinstripe” Houger, were locked out of their apartment a month ago and never allowed to retrieve their possessions.
Desiree “Snickers” Krei, who plays Frog, is raising a 2-year-old daughter on a bare-bones budget while trying to move to a stable living situation in Anderson.
Michael Carter, known on stage as Burrito and Tweedle Dee, once lived in a tiny efficiency with 16 roommates. They play fictional characters, but “Alice,” written by Americorps worker Cassidy Phillips, hits close to home.
“Cassidy pretty much nailed it,” Houger said. “He hung out with us a long time and heard all of our stories.”
There are 7:30 p.m. showings of “Alice” May 14 and 15. Tickets are $20. Student, military and senior discounts are $15, and anyone under 18 gets free admission.
25 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1995 — MOSCOW — On a day of solemn remembrance, President Clinton joined world leaders in Red Square today to honor the 27 million Soviets killed in World War II and commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany. The ceremonies preceded what promises to be a troublesome summit with Boris Yeltsin.
Clinton and his wife, Hillary, alongside British Prime Minister John Major, watched thousands of veterans, commandos and cadets parade past in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the wars end.
The president stood to the side of Lenin’s tomb, out of the picture as Russian President Bons Yeltsin addressed the audience from atop the red marble structure. In the midst of the Russian crackdown in Chechnya, Clinton did not want to be shown standing on the mausoleum where Kremlin leaders dating back to Stalin have reviewed displays of Soviet military might.
The president and his wife began the day at a memorial park outside the west wall of the Kremlin where Clinton placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The president followed behind three soldiers marching stiff-legged as they carried a wreath of red and white flowers to the eternal flame honoring Russia’s war dead.
50 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1970 — Dr. William R. Wood turned over a spade full of dirt and scores of spectators pulled a gold-painted scoop in a ceremony yesterday marking the official start of construction of the $8.2 million Greater Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The official ground-breaking ceremony was held in the 16-acre area between 16th and 19th Streets and Cowles where the project contractor, Peter Kiewit Sons Co. already has made marked progress in the foundation work.
"If I were not standing here at this moment, I doubt that I could believe such a project possible," Dr. Wood, president of the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation, Inc., said. He told of many abortive efforts to raise the funds — by public bond issues, by a group of doctors and by fund drives.
However, the final "last ditch" drive which followed the disastrous 1967 flood succeeded with more than $1.9 million raised and pledged for the hospital complex.
"But there is still work to be done," Wood continued. "It is a continuing job. It must be equipped and the grounds must be landscaped. We need another $250,000 in the bank, and it would be good if some were moved to accelerate payment of their pledges."
Everett W. Patton, a long-time resident of Fairbanks, who acted as master of ceremonies, recalled July 4,1915, a windy, rainy day when ground was broken for one of the early buildings at the University of Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Wartime controls over production rationing and pricing will be continued until Japan is defeated the administration said today but some reconversion will start immediately.
Highlights of the program as outlined at a White House news conference by War Mobilizer Fred M. Vinson:
1 — Immediate suspension of the ban on horse and dog racing, and lifting of the midnight entertainment curfew, effective tonight.
2 — Release of enough materials and manpower, no longer needed for the Pacific was, to produce a few automobiles within six to nine months.
3 — Some prospect of an early increase in gasoline allowances for civilian motorists.
4 — Vinson said he saw no indications of any early general improvement in the civilian food supply situation.
5 — No general reduction in taxes until final victory is won.