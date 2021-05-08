10 YEARS AGO
May 8, 2011 — Ice Dogs claim national championship. It wouldn’t be Fairbanks Ice Dogs hockey if it didn’t go down to the wire.
The Ice Dogs scored three goals in the final six minutes of the game to claim a 4-2 victory against the Michigan Warriors and win the Robertson Cup Finals championship game, claiming the USA Hockey Junior A Tier II national championship at the Kansas ExpoCentre in Topeka, Kan.
25 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1996 — A record turnout at Tuesday’s special election pushed through a $64.2 million bond package to build a new middle school, expand West Valley High School and renovate 17 other schools. Just in time.
The vote of 8,- 356 to 7,366 — or 53 percent to 46.7 percent — lets Fairbanks seize the state’s 70 percent reimbursement deal that would have expired July 1 — and likely been grabbed by the Kenai or Mat-Su school districts.
50 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1971 — WASHINGTON — As members of both the House and Senate Interior Committees start drafting Alaskan Native land claims bills, many of them will be thinking as much of the Indian tribes in the smaller states as they are of the Alaskan Natives. They are concerned that what they do in the next weeks will be “watched by every Indian tribe in the lower 48 and the lawyers who represent them,” to borrow a phrase from Rep. John P. Saylor, R-Pa., the ranking Republican on the House committee.
Sen. Henry M. Jackson, D-Wash., chairman of the Senate committee, warned at the start of hearings last week that there are “rumblings” among tribes in the smaller states. What Saylor and Jackson, and many other members of Congress, fear is that Indian tribes will look at what is bound to be a $1 billion settlement, regardless of the land considerations, and wonder, “why not us too?”
75 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1946 — Washington, D.C. — Sale of liquor to Indians in Alaska drew sharp criticism during hearings on the Interior Department appropriation bill which was introduced in the House yesterday.
Chairman Johnson, Democrat of Oklahoma, of the Subcommittee handling the bill said when his subcommittee visited Alaska last summer “we found one of the worst conditions which existed there was apparently unrestricted sale of liquor to the natives.” The record of the hearings was made public today.