10 YEARS AGO
May 8, 2010 — A spill of cyanide-laced water at Fort Knox Gold Mine caused the excavation of about 2 acres of gravel near the mine, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation reported this week.
An estimated 305,370 gallons of water with trace amounts of sodium cyanide spilled Wednesday when an electrical problem caused a pump and its corresponding alarm to malfunction.
About 30,000 to 35,000 gallons reached a nearby gravel roadway and parking area, while the rest remained within the main mill building.
It was the largest spill in the mine’s history, Fort Knox environmental manager Delbert Parr said. No one was injured.
The DEC is investigating. The mine also was contacted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Coast Guard.
The tainted gravel was excavated and placed in a "heap leach," a lined area where rock is doused with the cyanide-laced water to recover gold. The excavation will be finished Sunday at the latest, Parr said.
25 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1995 — JUNEAU — A bill that would address millions in backlogged maintenance at University of Alaska campuses moved a step closer to reality Sunday.
The measure — a top priority of Gov. Tony Knowles — passed out of the House Finance Committee Sunday afternoon. It could be up for a House floor vote as soon as Tuesday, said Rep. Gene Therriault. R-North Pole and a member of the finance committee.
The committee increased Knowles’ bonding package for backlogged maintenance at university dormitories from $30 million to $35 million. That figure more accurately reflects the university’s need, backers said.
Under Knowles’ bill, the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. would issue the bonds for the dorm repair. Most of that repair is at the Fairbanks campus.
The governor’s proposal also would transfer $270 million of Alaska Housing reserves to the state general fund over five years, which in turn would help balance the operating budget.
50 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1970 — Some 227 colleges and universities were closed today in the widening protest against the war in Indochina and the fatal shooting of four students at Kent State University. Strikes and demonstrations curtailed classes at hundreds of others. In Washington, the vanguard of thousands of students expected to participate in an antiwar rally Saturday began arriving from throughout the country.
The president of the University of Wisconsin, one of the university heads who met with President Nixon this week to discuss campus unrest, announced his resignation in Madison, Wis. Fred H. Harrington, who will become a professor in history, said he had planned the move for some time and it was unfortunate that it came at a time when the university was torn by four days of violent antiwar demonstrations.
At Columbus, Ohio, the Statehouse and Statehouse Annex were ordered closed at noon today in anticipation of a march to the building by students claiming to represent 19 Ohio colleges.
Most of the campuses remained peaceful but violence flared overnight at several schools.
At the University of Minnesota today, the garage doors at the Air Force ROTC building were set afire, causing about $300 damage. The interior of the metal-sheathed structure had only minor damage.
75 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1945 — LONDON — This is V-E — Victory in Europe — Day. The guns fell silent on the Western Front tonight.
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill like President Truman proclaimed the victory to the world.
All hostilities were ordered ended by 6:01 p.m. Eastern War Time.
The United States Third Army, it was disclosed, had been ordered to hold its fire at 2 a.m. Eastern War Time yesterday, six hours after Germany's representatives had acknowledge their defeat to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. Russian Premier Josef Stalin was yet to proclaim full victory, but he announced two triumphs by his Red Army virtually eliminating the last resistance on the Russian sector. These were the capture of Dresden in Germany and Olmuetz in Czechoslovakia.