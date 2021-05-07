10 YEARS AGO
May 7, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — A national organization wants the Alaska Supreme Court to reinstate a lawsuit against the owner of a gun shop where a weapon used to kill a man was obtained.
The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence filed a brief Thursday with the state’s highest court, asking it to reverse a lower court dismissal of the case, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
25 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1996 — JUNEAU — The governor’s proposed Northstar oil deal moved from a Senate panel Monday with a rider that curbs future attempts to offer royalty reductions.
An amendment offered by Sen. Steve Rieger, R-Anchorage, would prevent the governor or his officials from renegotiating the bid terms of any state oil and gas lease without “explicit authorization” by the Legislature.
50 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1971 — A disagreement over classification of certain supervisory personnel of the Municipal Utilities System has led to a strike by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1547.
This morning IBEW workers were picketing the MUS main office on Fifth Avenue and the MUS garage and warehouse, telephone service center and the water treatment plant, all on First Avenue. They are not picketing the power plant which is largely manned by members of another union which is not striking.
75 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1946 — The Chamber of Commerce today elected to make a determined bid for federal funds for improvement of airport facilities in the city and construction of a new bridge across the Chena. In addition, interest was shown in road projects, particularly to the prospective hotel site a Chena Hot Springs.
Jack Pegues described new federal legislation which provides a large initial appropriation for federal aid airport construction in Alaska, with a continuing seven-year expansion program. Upon his motion, the Chamber voted to instruct the Aviation Committee to confer with the City Council in preparation of data to support Fairbanks’ claim for new facilities.