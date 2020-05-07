10 YEARS AGO
May 7, 2010 — It was a fitting end to what has been one of the lowest snow years on record in Fairbanks.
One-tenth of an inch of snow was recorded at Fairbanks International Airport on Wednesday, the first time in eight years there has been measurable snowfall at the airport in May.
“We were overdue,” meteorologist Rick Thoman at the National Weather Service said, noting that snow accumulation in May occurs on average about once every four years.
It was the first measurable snow to fall in Fairbanks in almost two months, since 0.8 inches fell March 15.
Other areas around Fairbanks received considerably more snow on Wednesday, especially at higher elevations. Two inches were reported at Keystone Ridge, near the top of Murphy Dome, and an inch was reported in the Goldstream hills and on top of Chena Ridge. In the Goldstream Valley, 1.4 inches was measured and one-half inch was recorded in midtown Fairbanks.
“We are done for snow,” Thoman predicted.
If that holds, the May storm capped what will go down in the weather record books as the third-lowest winter snowfall on record in 105 years in Fairbanks, with just 24.9 inches.
25 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1995 — Taxi cab driver Chuck Ristau took a customer wanting to buy alcohol to the Farmer’s Loop Market in the early morning hours last Thursday.
But the alcohol part of the convenience store was locked up tight on the first day of the borough’s new midnight closing law for liquor stores.
Shorter hours will not make a bit of difference in overall liquor sales, said Ristau, who has driven cabs in Fairbanks for the last 20 years.
People will spend just as much money, just a little earlier, Ristau said.
Within 30 minutes of Ristau’s early morning trip Thursday to the Farmer’s Loop Market, five more cabs came and left, carrying disappointed fares expecting to buy alcohol.
50 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1970 — Residents of Block 18 in the Lemeta Subdivision today were given until 5 p.m. next Wednesday to either enter into a binding contract for sewage treatment or have their present sewer line shut off.
Dist. Atty. Stephen Cooper, in a copy of a letter to the block's attorney, Patrick Murphy, said his office would enforce the court order of Dec. 16, 1969, which was given to stop a number of residents of the block from dumping sewage into Noyes Slough. Although the sewage passed through a septic tank, officials determined the tank no longer gave it adequate treatment.
The original of Cooper's letter was sent to Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Cundy of 905 O'Connor Road, who live adjacent to Block 18's fallout line on the banks of Noyes Slough. The shut-off valve is on the Cundy's property and Cundy was directed by the court to shut it off.
75 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1945 — REIMS, France — The war in Europe is over.
The Allies have announced officially, from Reims, France, that Germany has surrendered unconditionally.
The Germans surrendered unconditionally to the Americans, British and Russians at 2:41 a.m. French Time, (8:41 p.m. Eastern War Time) Sunday.
The surrendered took place at a Little Red Schoolhouse used as a headquarters by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The German unconditional surrender was signed for Germany by Col. Gen. Gustav-Jodl. Jodl is the new chief-in-staff of the German Army.
It was signed for the Supreme Allied Command by Lieut. Gen. Walter Bendell Smith, chief-of-staff for Gen. Eisenhower.
It was also signed by General Ivan Susloparoff for Russia and by General Francois Sevez for France.