10 YEARS AGO
May 6, 2011 — When Karen Gundersen-Nutting heard the Tanana River ice at Nenana went out Wednesday, she thought her chances of winning the Nenana Ice Classic were history.
“I had written our 10 guesses on a calendar, and the calendar said the last time we chose was May 3,” Nutting said.
But then Nutting noticed a sticky note reminding her of a dental appointment on May 4. Could it be?
“I said, I wonder if there’s a time underneath that sticker,” Nutting said. “I peeled it back to see if there was anything under it and it said 4:24.
“I walked over to the computer and checked and said, ‘Oh my God,”’ she said. “It was crazy. We looked at the calendar 20 times last night to make sure we were right.”
Nutting chose May 4 at 4:24 p.m. because she “liked the way it sounded.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1996 — For the third year in a row, watchman Ole Olsen was on duty when the Nenana Ice Classic siren sounded, signaling the $300,000 winning minute in Alaska’s famed Break-up contest.
This year a dozen people bought tickets in Nenana’s 80-year-old Ice Classic giving the correct minute, 12:32 p.m. Alaska Standard Time, matching the first movement of the tripod out on the thawing Tanana River. By most clocks, the ice actually went out an hour later because Ice Classic guesses are not adjusted for daylight savings time.
50 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1971 — JUNEAU — The Alaska House passed a cornerstone in Gov. William A. Egan’s legislative program Wednesday, a bill creating a department of environmental conservation.
The bill, passed 32-6, was the only one on Wednesday’s House calendar. It must return to the Senate for concurrence in one amendment.
The measure was chosen over a proposed substitute by the House Resources Committee, chaired by Rep. Marty Farrell, D-Anchorage.
The action was a victory for Egan, whose representatives had been campaigning for weeks in favor of his bill over the stronger committee substitute.
75 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1946 — One of the most spectacular, excitement-packed breakups in the 29-year-old history of the Nenana Ice Pool gripped all of Alaska and Yukon Territory yesterday afternoon when the Tanana ice pack broke at 4:40 p.m. Whistles blared the news, and Ed Stevens of KFAR established a new precedent by reporting the first eye witness description ever broadcast from the scene of this dramatic event.
William C. Williams, ice pool manager announced the winners of the $108,000 pool as follows:
Mike Johnson of Sitka.
C. A. Forsseld Co. of Fairbanks.
Lila Lincks Co. of Anchorage.
The Federal Eleven Co. of Anchorage.