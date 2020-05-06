10 YEARS AGO
May 6, 2010 — Even though she knew she had one of three winning tickets in this year’s Nenana Ice Classic, doubt began to creep into Alison Foley’s mind during the six days it took Ice Classic officials to confirm it.
“I thought I’d won but I didn’t make copies of the tickets and was worried I might have written something down wrong,” said
Foley, one of three people to guess the Tanana River ice at Nenana would go out at 9:06 a.m. Alaska Standard Time on April 29.
“I’ve been waiting the last few days to make sure before I got really excited,” she said.
Foley, a 26-year-old case worker at Alaska Works Partnership, finally got the news she was waiting for Tuesday night in the form of a phone message from Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness.
She called Ice Classic headquarters in Nenana on Wednesday morning to get the official word that she was one of three winners who will split the $279,030 jackpot.
It ended a week of waiting for Foley, who knew when the ice went out that she had won.
25 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1995 — JUNEAU — A bill aimed at spurring development of marginal oil fields by granting royalty breaks was unleashed Friday from a Senate committee that had stalled the measure for several days this week.
But the fate of House Bill 207, pushed by Gov. Tony Knowles and sought by the oil industry, is far from certain. It next goes to the Senate Finance Committee, where it faces a critic in Sen. Steve Frank, R-Fairbanks.
“I would like to be convinced the bill is necessary,” said Frank, co-chairman of the panel. “ An oil field could be uneconomic for many reasons.”
The state ’s royalty from companies drilling on state land is usually 12.5 percent. About 85 percent of the state’s income comes from the oil industry in a combination of royalties and taxes.
The bill would allow the Natural Resources commissioner broad latitude in negotiating a lower royalty. A lower royalty would in theory entice companies to develop new fields that, without the break, would not be profitable.
50 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1970 — JUNEAU — It is possible the state of Alaska would not be reimbursed for construction of a $120 million pipeline road under an agreement revealed Tuesday between the state and the Trans Alaska Pipeline System.
Gov. Keith Miller released copies of the agreement shortly before addressing a joint session of the Alaska Legislature to ask lawmakers to appropriate the $120 million.
75 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 5, 1945 — PARIS, France — Virtually all resistance to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s forces ended today and Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army smashed in to Czechoslovakia in a knockout offensive against the last German troops still fighting the western Allies in the south.
Gen. Patton struck out, capturing Linz in Austria, after the First and Nineteenth German armies surrendered unconditionally to Gen. Jacob L. Devers’ Sixth Army group.