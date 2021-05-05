10 YEARS AGO
May 5, 2011 — Unless stalled by an ice jam, the Nenana Ice Classic tripod will be miles downriver by the time the names of the 22 winners divvying up this year’s Ice Classic $338,062 jackpot are announced today.
The tripod broke its icy mooring at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday Alaska Daylight Time. But the winning ticketholders had to have guessed 4:24 p.m., since guesses are made in Alaska Standard Time.
The winners will be officially notified sometime after the tickets are pulled today, Cherrie Forness, Ice Classic manager, said in a telephone interview Wednesday evening.
25 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1996 — The same numbers add up to clashing arguments for proponents and opponents of the $64.2 million school bond issue on Tuesday’s special election ballot, recent News-Miner advertisements show.
Those numbers are increasingly crucial as days tick away toward the vote, which could see the expansion of West Valley High School, construction of a new middle school and refurbishing of 17 other schools in Fairbanks and North Pole.
Enrollment numbers are the focus of dueling ads by the factions. On one side are the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Vote Yes Committee. On the other are Interior Taxpayers’ Association and the Citizens Education Committee.
50 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1971 — The North Star Borough school board last night agreed to transmit a letter to the borough assembly explaining it felt only $300,000 could be cut from its budget without seriously impairing educational standards.
The board held a work session last Friday where it reached that conclusion. Last night’s action gave it official status. The letter will include the stipulation that any cut will affect the operations of the district, but more than $300,000 will seriously affect the educational quality of the district.
The decision to send the letter was made after an emotional discussion where board members Mack Fenton and Denny Breaid suggested the board should stand behind its original budget request until the assembly has made its decision.
75 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1946 — A long-distance telephone call from KFAR reporter Ed Stevens, at Nenana reveals the Tanana River breakup may come any minute and excitement is at full peak in the town. The slough near Nenana is already open, Stevens said, and the water has risen four inches in the Tanana since morning.
The instant the news reaches Fairbanks that the ice is out the N. C. and F. E. Company whistles will be heard. KFAR will interrupt its regular programs to bring a direct on-the-scene broadcast. Listeners are urged to keep tuned in for any last minute announcements.