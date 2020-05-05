10 YEARS AGO
May 5, 2010 — A “perfect storm” of issues may push drafts for a colossal natural gas pipeline toward construction, a top federal pipeline official said Tuesday in Fairbanks.
The federal government likes the proposed pipeline, which would span Alaska and much of Canada, said Tom Barrett, the White House’s deputy pipeline coordinator under new manager Larry Persily.
North American natural gas markets can handle it, while environmental advocates can stomach it and labor markets need it, Barrett said.
Barrett said the roughly $40 billion project would serve as its own economic stimulus plan and would rely largely on private-sector financing.
“The biggest market for natural gas in the world is the United States,” Barrett told members of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Federal officials, he said, are keen on feeding th at market with a stable source of domestic energy resources such as natural gas.
Two joint ventures, one working under state-offered, incentives, are taking steps toward construction of the proposed line.
The first, led by TransCanada in partnership with Exxon Mobil, is soliciting potential customers.
25 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1995 — Less state funding, fewer students and higher costs next year will mean additional cuts at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Chancellor Joan Wadlow said Thursday.
After sweeping up crepe paper and balloons from Sunday’s graduation celebration, talk on campus will turn to the sobering issue of closing academic programs.
Wadlow has asked a group of faculty, students and staff to critique last year’s program assessment process on Monday — before they leave for summer break.
“I want to be prepared,” Wadlow said.
“There are too many unknowns right now,” she said. “We’ll not have a full picture until the Legislature adjourns.”
University officials had banked on a 1 percent increase in state funding next fiscal year, which starts July I. However, the House wants to trim $3 million from the university’s operating budget and the Senate has proposed a $2 million decrease.
“It’s quite severe and we’re quite concerned about it,” said Colin Head, president of the UAF Faculty Senate and spokesman of the statewide Alliance of Faculty Senates.
50 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1970 — The pollution problem in Noyes Slough is going to be receiving national television publicity after yesterday’s visit by a National Broadcasting Company television news team.
The team is touring Alaska, doing a documentary on new developments, particularly oil. But they are also keeping an eye open for environmental hazards for inclusion in another series the network is producing, Noyes Slough and its raw sewage will now be a part of that documentary.
Last Friday, according to NBC newsman Jack Perkins, the team was in Fairbanks preparing to head to the North Slope when an article in the News-Miner concerning the slough caught their attention.
That article concerned Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Cundy, 905 O’Conner Road, who live on the banks of the slough and are desperately trying to stop raw sewage from being dumped into its stagnate waters.
75 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1945 — MOSCOW — The free German radio station in Moscow today quoted Dr. Hans Fritsche, captured lieutenant of Nazi Propaganda Minister Goebbels, as saying Hitler’s body “has been hidden in a place which will be impossible to find.”
Fritsche had been quoted by the Russians previously as saying Goebbels and Hitler had committed suicide.
The elaborate underground fortress headquarters of the German general staff, like the Chancellery in Unter Den Linden, failed to yield up the body of Hitler, a Berlin account said.
A dispatch to the Russian newspaper Pravda, published in Berlin, from its correspondent Boris Polevoy in Berlin gave the first eye-witness description of this remarkable headquarters. It was located at the village of Zossen, 21 miles due south of the center of Berlin.