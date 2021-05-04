10 YEARS AGO
May 4, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — BP’s subsidiary in Alaska will pay a $25 million civil penalty under a settlement announced Tuesday that comes five years after more th an 200,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from company pipelines on the North Slope.
The penalty is the largest per barrel civil penalty assessed, exceeding the statutory maximum because the settlement resolves claims other than the spill, according to the EPA. The settlement also calls for BP Exploration Alaska Inc. to install a system-wide pipeline integrity management program.
“This penalty should serve as a wake-up call to all pipeline operators that they will be held accountable for the safety of their operations and their compliance with the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act and the pipeline safety laws,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ignacia S. Moreno said in a conference call with reporters.
25 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1996 — JUNEAU — A $1.2 billion deposit into the Alaska Permanent Fund was approved Friday by Gov. Tony Knowles, a move that puts the cash out of reach for state spending and signals a break in the Legislature’s budget debate.
The money will go into the principal of the $18.7 billion fund, a rainy-day account set up in the late 1970s to hold excess cash in anticipation of Alaska’s declining oil revenues.
The cash now is in the fund’s earnings reserve, where it could be spent if lawmakers wanted to. Once it goes to the fund principal, it could be spent only with voter approval.
50 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Gov. William A. Egan today proposed a total land giant of 60 million acres to settle the Alaska Native land claims, 40 million to come from existing federal reserves in the state and 20 million from land still available for state selection.
In testimony before House Indian Affairs subcommittee this morning, the governor suggested using Naval Petroleum Reserve 4 to satisfy part of the federal land grants. The reserve is about 23 million acres, he said, and the federal government could then contribute another 17 million acres from land it now holds in the state.
75 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1946 — EDMONTON, Alta. — The Canadian army’s “exercise musk-ox,” now rolling down the Alaska highway towards Edmonton on the last lap of its 3,100-mile trek across Arctic wastelands, encountered no outstanding difficulties on its expedition, which included 1,500 miles of territory never before traveled by vehicles, Col. J. T. Wilson, of Ottawa, deputy director of the expedition, said today.
The expedition is expected to reach here late Sunday or Monday.
Valuable meteorological information was obtained on the trip, Col. Wilson said, bu the results of other scientific investigations must await reports.