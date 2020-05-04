10 YEARS AGO
May 4, 2010 — CORDOVA — Communities along the Gulf Coast wondering about what kind of legacy the monstrous oil slick will leave can look no further than the towns along the Alaska coastline that were ravaged by the Exxon Valdez spill in 1989.
Crude oil from the tanker still lingers on some beaches a full 21 years later. Some marine species never recovered. Families and bank accounts were shattered. Alcoholism, suicide and domestic violence rates all rose in hard-hit towns.
“As far as what’s ahead, we have a feeling that we kind of know what those communities and individuals are going to go through, and it’s absolutely tragic,” said Stan Jones, spokesman for the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council.
25 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1995 — At 4, Andrew Chapman doesn’t stand much taller than the bowling pins he’s trying to knock down.
However, after he rolls a strike, it's obvious size and age don’t matter when it comes to aiming a ball at 10 white pins.
Andrew doesn’t always throw strikes but this 4-year-old has bypassed the Peewee bowling league and stepped right in to the Bantam league, leading his team to a second-place finish in his first year of competitive bowling.
Andrew’s parents, Eielson Air Force Base Master Sgt. Bill Chapman, and his wife Sheyrl, got their son interested in bowling about 1 1/2 years ago when they lived in Tuscon, Ariz.
“From the time he first laid eyes on an alley he became infatuated with the game,” Bill Chapman said.
Since moving to Eielson in November, Chapman said, Andrew has become obsessed with bowling — always asking his parents to take him to the alley.
When he’s not at the bowling alleys at Eielson or Fort Wainwright he practices at his homemade alley at home.
50 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1970 — The University of Alaska dedicated its new library yesterday to the "one man who made it possible in the final analysis" — Elmer E. Rasmuson, life-long Alaskan, banker, builder and a member of the University Board of Regents for 19 years.
Dr. William R. Wood, president of the university, explaining the 10 year which were required from planning to construction of the building, declared:
"It was worth every bit of the effort, and we're all proud of it; proud of the opportunity to place on the building the name of Elmer E. Rasmuson, without whose courageous leadership there would be no building today."
"Let me say simply, and most humbly, that there could be no honor I prize more highly than the association of my name with this university library," replied Rasmuson, president of the Board of Regents for nearly 13 years.
The informal but impressive dedication ceremony was attended by nearly 200 persons including Mrs. Rasmuson, Mrs. E.L. Bartlett, widow of the late U.S. senator; Mrs. Keith H. Miller, wife of Governor Miller, and Mrs. Robert B. Atwood, Anchorage author and sister of Mr. Rasmuson.
Also attending as special guests were two former officials of the university, Dr. George Adams, now of Southern Illinois University, and Mrs. Adams, and Dr. and Mrs. Howard Cutler of Hartsdale, N.Y., executive vice president of the Institute of International Education. Dr. Adams was here from 1961-42 and Dr. Cutler from 1962-46 and both worked on planning the library.
75 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1945 — The chancellery of the Third Reich in the Wilhelmstrasse has failed to yield the body of Hitler and now the building is burning, a Red Star dispatch from the German capital said today.
The disclosure that the Chancellery where Hitler had his offices was ablaze indicated that it might be difficult ever to prove that the Fuehrer committed suicide along with Propaganda Minister Goebbels, as the Germans report.
The statement that the bodies were not found in the building, however, indicated that it had been searched, and strengthened the theory that if Hitler did kill himself it was not in the Chancellery.
Soviet correspondents reported how they, with Soviet soldiers, entered the building and found dead German machine gunners with Iron Crosses.