10 YEARS AGO
May 30, 2010 — Winds on Saturday, carried smoke into Fairbanks from a wildfire near Nenana, while another wildfire claimed a lodge along the Iditarod Sled Dog Race trail southwest of Fairbanks.
The Farewell Lake Lodge and an unknown number of outbuildings burned late Friday, fire information officer Pete Buist said.
“They were able to extract the people before the fire took the place over,” he said.
The lodge, near McGrath, is located on the Iditarod Trail on the leg from Rohn to Nikolai, although it is not an official stopover for mushers, according to the Iditarod website.
An unknown number of people evacuated the place after the Turquoise Lake Fire moved two and a quarter miles in 20 minutes.
“That is extremely fast,” Buist said. “There was more fire than what we had resources to deal with.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1995 — Blind in one eye, Phillip Kodgers couldn't join the other soldiers in Vietnam more than 26 years ago. But on Monday he remembered those who didn't come home by playing “Taps” on a harmonica.
Rodgers is one of the more than 2,500 people who have visited the halfscale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall on display in Bicentennial Park since it was erected Thursday. The wall, to be dismantled June 1, lists the names of more than 58,000 Americans killed in the Vietnam War.
Rodgers started playing his harmonica Friday morning and, except for a few rests, played every day through out the Memorial Day weekend.
Though the Army would not send Rodgers to the war, he was sent to Fort Wainwright in 1969 and knew many who served in Vietnam.
“I may not have been there but I remember. You can never forget,” Rodgers said. “I’m playing because of 'The Promise,’ (a poem written by a Vietnam veteran) and the POWs. It gives hope to those that are still over there.”
The aluminum wall was driven to Fairbanks by one of its creators, John Devitt from Ridgecrest, Calif, at the request of a group of Alaska veterans. Devitt travels around the country displaying the wall in places that ask for it.
Fairbanks was lucky to get the wall not only on Memorial Day but also on the 20th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, said Vietnam veteran Mark Lomax, who helped organize the exhibit.
50 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 29, 1970 — NEW YORK — An official of a major oilfield operator on Alaska's North Slope told an audience in Paris, France, today that the proposed Trans Alaska Pipeline is the "only transportation facility presently planned that can be built in time to meet essential United States needs for additional domestic crude oil."
Robert B. Nicholas, manager of corporate planning for Atlantic Richfield Co., said that in his firm's opinion, the Trans Alaska Pipeline offers the most direct and lowest cost route that can be completed at the earliest date for bringing oil from the North Slope to those areas in the United States which have the greatest need for major additional supplies of domestic crude oil."
He called for the U.S. government to move rapidly in granting the necessary approvals to permit construction of the 48-inch pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.
Another ARCO official Rollln Eckis, vice chairman of the company's board of directors, also told the conference of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development meeting in Paris that between 12 billion and 15 billion barrels of oil have own discovered to date by the oil industry on the North Slope of Alaska.
"Existing date and the large amount of unexplored territory indicate that substantial additional discoveries will be made on the North Slope if the United States government maintains incentives for undertaking the huge risks entailed," Eckis said.
75 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 29, 1945 — WITH THE BRITISH SECOND ARMY — William Joyce, Briton whose broadcasts over the German radio won him the nickname of "Lord Haw Haw," has been captured by Allied troops, it was announced officially today.
Joyce's wife was captured with him, the announcement said.
Joyce had been broadcasting German propaganda over the German radio since April 1939. One of his last broadcasts was the English translation of Grand Admiral Doenitz' order reporting the death of Adolf Hitler, which joyce read over the Hamburg radio.