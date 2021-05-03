10 YEARS AGO
May 3, 2011 — In what has become almost a springtime ritual in Salcha, a large ice jam on the Tanana River was causing flooding in the Richardson Highway community 40 miles southeast of Fairbanks on Monday.
Approximately a half dozen homes along the Old Richardson Highway were surrounded by water after the ice jam formed late Sunday night and pushed water over the riverbank in the Boondox area near 330 Mile, said Fairbanks North Star Borough emergency services director David Gibbs.
25 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1996 — JUNEAU— The House derailed a bill Thursday night that would have set up a commission charged with determining whether the Alaska Railroad should go up for sale. The bill was defeated on an 18-22 vote.
Many of the lawmakers who voted against the bill come from districts with communities along the railroad line.
50 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1971 — WASHINGTON— Rep. Wayne Aspinall, D-Golo., chairman of the House Interior Committee, this morning warned that Congress is not “associating” with anyone in settlement of the Alaska Native land claims.
“Legislation enacted should not be regarded as a negotiated contract with some Native leaders,” said Aspinall at the opening of hearings on the land claims.
75 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1946 — San Francisco, Calif. — Marines attacked a cell tier in Alcatraz Island prisone with 60 mm. mortars today in an attempt to drive into the open a group of convicts who had killed two guards and then barricaded themselves in a cell block.
Four or five of the mortars were emplaced in shrubbery down the rockey cliff near the island’s water lane, and Marines started lobbing the shells through windows into the veritable pillbox the convicts had shaped for themselves.