10 YEARS AGO
May 3, 2010 — SEATTLE — As the Alaska cruise season starts, Seattle’s happy. Vancouver isn’t. Alaska, yikes.
A complex brew of economics, regulations, tax fights, politics and the arcane art of predicting what ships should go where has state officials estimating that 140,000 fewer passengers will cross Alaska docks this summer, costing millions in tourist dollars.
“Tough, tough, tough,” says John Binkley, president of the Alaska Cruise Association. “It’ll be a hard season.”
The first north bound trip starts Monday in Seattle, with Holland America Line’s MS Amsterdam leaving on a two-week cruise. In all, Seattle expects a record 228 port calls this summer, five more than in 2009 and nearly all to or from Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1995 — JUNEAU — It was a dog and pony show, without the pony.
Bird, a blond male in Iditarod veteran Dee Dee Jonrowe’s dog team, and D-2, two-time Iditarod champion Martin Buser’s famous white-masked leader, helped Gov. Tony Knowles sign into law Tuesday a bill allowing the public to bet on the winning times of Iditarod champions.
That’s right, two dogs helped Alaska’s governor sign a bill.
Knowles conducted the bill-signing ceremony on the lawn outside the Governor’s Mansion, nestled at the base of Mount Juneau.
Buser and Jonrowe each helped the dogs dab their paws in ink and then imprint the official state documents, right next to the governor’s signature.
“This government work is tough,” Knowles cooed to Bird, after Jonrowe helped her dog perform the task.
"He says, ‘I can see why you get the big bucks,’” Jonrowe told the governor, presumably speaking for Bird.
50 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 2, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Senate today passed unanimously a bill that almost would double state support to local school districts and provide at least 90 per cent of basic education costs.
The bill sailed through with little discussion today, even though it was the measure that led to the dismissal of Sen. Vance Phillips, R-Anchorage, as finance chairman.
Phillips had held the bill for a week, despite repeated efforts to blast it out of committee, to try to force local school districts — especially Anchorage — to trim their budgets.
The bill adopted today was Phillips' Finance Committee bill.
Sen. Lowell Thomas, R-Anchorage, a member of the reorganized Finance Committee and chairman of the Health, Welfare and Education Committee, said, "I think the Finance Committee really has done a fine job with this bill. Almost everyone likes it."
The current level of state support to local schools is $35.7 million. The bill, which now goes to the House, would provide $68.8 million. The governor recommended $47.8 million.
75 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — Washington today is a capital waiting for the expected formal announcement of victory in Europe and trying to keep its mind on its work.
Most lawmakers are thinking of the men of so many nations, besides our own, who have brought that victory so close — of the Russians in Berlin, the British in Hamburg and the Americans in Munich and Milan. They are proud of them and grateful to them.
The evidence of that German horror arrived in this country this week — films taken by the United States Army Signal Corps. They show the fiendish atrocity camps in Germany overrun by British and American troops who could hardly believe their eyes. Two of the congressmen Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower asked to inspect the camps arrived back in New York today.
Republican Representative Leonard Hall of New York urges every person at home to see these pictures. He said that even films cannot show the cruelty and depravity of a people who would treat human beings as the Nazis did.