10 YEARS AGO
May 29, 2010 — Fire crews and support personnel are jumping from fire to fire as record-setting warm temperatures, lightning strikes and no precipitation ratchet up extreme wildfire behavior throughout the Interior.
On Friday, fires in several nearby highway communities sparked fire officials into action.
The closest blaze to Fairbanks was a one-acre fire located between the Salcha River and Harding Lake near 322 Mile Richardson Highway.
Within a few hours, an initial fire crew, engine and helicopters had the blaze contained, said Paul Stenkamp, fire information officer for the Fairbanks area. Later, it was demobilized and put on monitor status.
“It’s been a busy afternoon,” Stenkamp said. “The crews are very challenged, but are doing an outstanding job.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1995 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 28, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Gov. Tony Knowles faces a $5,600 fine after the Alaska Public Offices Commission said debt from his 1990 gubernatorial bid went unpaid for so long that it amounted to an unreported contribution.
Jeff Feldman, the governor’s lawyer, said it was a “perfectly fair" outcome, adding he hoped the commission would allow the most recent campaign to pay off debts of the old one.
The fine stems from Knowles' unsuccessful bid five years ago, when he amassed bills of approximately $36,000 with an Anchorage media services company.
The company, owned by Knowles' acquaintance Greg Carr, was still owed $4,133 by the end of last year, the commission said.
Knowles ran afoul of campaign finance laws when the bill was left unpaid but not reported as a contribution, the commission said. Members voted 5-0 in favor of the fine Friday.
The amount is equal to the debt plus interest at 7 percent a year. The fine will be reduced by any payments Knowles makes to Carr’s company, so it could be wiped out entirely if the debt and interest are paid in full.
50 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1970 — Alaskaland is officially opening for the season today with a full schedule of events slated for the grand opening.
Jack Tripp, manager of the exhibit located on Airport Road, gave a rundown on this weekend's activities, starting tonight at 8:30 p.m. in the Gold Dome with the Jefferson Airplane, one of the best known and liked rock music groups. The Jefferson Airplane have been together for over seven years and have entertained audiences all over the world. Their style is the sounds of today. Visual effects will be by the Glen McKay Headlights.
Saturday at noon it's "something old and something new." Every hour on the hour from noon until 7 p.m. in the Alaskaland Theatre there will be the premier showing of "Gold City." This is the most exciting film of its kind In existence, according to Tripp. Gold City is 28 minutes long and depicts the rush to the Klondike, using original photographs. Showings will be held also Sunday at the same times.
75 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1945 — FLEET HEADQUARTERS, NORTH PACIFIC — Six Navy search planes were sent to the lower reaches of the overflowing Yukon River last Friday to rescue some 900 persons stranded around Galena, Alaska, by high water. Fleet Headquarters in the North Pacific reported today.
The Yukon River began to flood when an ice jam caused millions of tons of water to pour into its lower watershed.
PBY planes — four-engine craft used in the Pacific war to land on water and rescue Allied airmen and seamen cast afloat — were sent to the stricken area.
Fleet Headquarters declared it assumed the threatened 900 residents of the Galena area included military personnel stationed there.
It was understood at Fleet Headquarters food was being flown into the area from other bases.