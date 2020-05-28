10 YEARS AGO
May 28, 2010 — ROBERT, La. — As BP labored for a second day Thursday to choke the leak at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, dire new government estimates showed the disaster has eclipsed the Exxon Valdez as the biggest oil spill in U.S. history.
After an 18-hour delay to assess its efforts and bring in more material, BP resumed pumping heavy drilling mud into the blown-out well 5,000 feet underwater. Officials said it could be late today or the weekend before the company knows if the procedure known as a top kill has cut off the oil that has been flowing for five weeks.
As the world waited, President Barack Obama announced major new restrictions on drilling projects, and the head of the federal agency that regulates the industry resigned under pressure, becoming the highest-ranking political casualty of the crisis so far.
BP PLC insisted the top kill was progressing as planned, though the company acknowledged drilling mud was escaping from the broken pipe along with the leaking crude.
25 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1995 — Detective James Barclay was 29 and had no police experience when he joined the Fairbanks Police Department 20 years ago.
He had just quit a job as an assistant manager at a Woolworth's in California, calling it dreadfully boring. Before that, he maintained Houndog missiles in the Air Force and completed a business degree at Ferris State College in Michigan.
But he really wanted to be a detective. He had managed to slip in a few justice courses at the end of college.
So it was a good thing the year was 1975 when Barclay and his wife Liz packed up their new born and drove to Alaska, where her family had homesteaded years before.
At the time, Wackenhut Security was recruiting guards for the burgeoning trans-Alaska pipeline project straight out of area police departments and offering $50,000 a year, four times what a cop could make in Fairbanks.
Nearly half the FPD took the bite. Even the police chief at the time, Bob Sundberg, suddenly appeared as head of pipeline security in 1975 a month after retiring from the police force.
Barclay was a cop on the street before he knew how to use a pair of handcuffs. There he was, terrified, riding with a sergeant and wearing one of the polyester blend checkered suits from his Woolworth's job because EPD hadn’t had time to order uniforms.
“You feel like everyone's watching you. Now you’re in a police car," Barclay recalled.
50 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1970 — JUNEAU — Companies involved with the Trans Alaska Pipeline System are not likely to agree to the terms of a Senate passed bill setting up an agreement for construction of a North Slope road, Secretary of State Robert W. Ward said.
The Senate bill would authorize the state to build the $120 million road to the Arctic. If the state were not repaid by TAPS by July 1, 1974, a five cents per barrel severance tax would be placed on North Slope oil production.
Ward told the Home State Affairs Committee he talked to TAPS' head negotiator who told him "they were not inclined to execute such an agreement under those provisions."
"My indication is they want no part of the whole deal as presently written," Ward added.
Responding to a question, Ward said the administration would accept legislation prohibiting construction until a contract guaranteeing repayment was signed by the state and the eight-member TAPS consortium.
"Hopefully, this would also be favorable to TAPS," be said.
Answering another question, Ward said that over a long period of time the state would be paying the cost of the road no matter what the arrangement if TAPS paid for the road, the cost would be amortised over a period of years. This coat would be included In transportation costs subtracted from the market value of the oil to arrive at the wellhead price. The state's royalties and severance taxes are based on the wellhead price.
75 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1945 — Fairbanks stores and businesses will close as usual Wednesday in observance of Memorial Day, it was announced today.
A check of merchants indicated that only businesses of an essential nature would operate Wednesday. Banks and courts are required by law to observe the holiday.Federal offices outside the courts will operate at "slow bell," except the Recorder's office, which will be closed all day, and the Post Office which will offer window service from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. The News-Miner will not be published.
Veterans organizations have prepared a Memorial Day program that measures up to tradition in every detail. Full announcement of the program will be made tomorrow.