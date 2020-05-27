10 YEARS AGO
May 27, 2010 — Assembly members said Wednesday they are pleased with an Anchorage judge’s decision to raise the taxable value of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
But they aren’t rushing to spend the expected $5 million windfall to the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“It will probably take forever before we see any of the money,” Assemblyman Hank Bartos said.
It remains unclear whether the oil companies that own the pipeline will appeal. BP owns 46.93 percent of the pipeline, while ConocoPhillips owns 28.29 percent and Exxon Mobil owns 20.34 percent, according to the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. website.
Chevron Corp. owns 1.36 percent of the pipeline, and Koch Industries Inc., which owns the Flint Hills Resources refinery in North Pole, owns 3.08 percent of the 800-mile line running from the North Slope to Valdez.
25 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1995 — NEW YORK — As 2000 gets closer by the day, many computer users are facing the prospect of a back-to-the-future nightmare.
Many computer programs calculate years from the last two digits, such as 95 for 1995 But when 2000 arrives, many of those programs will produce wrong answers or just won't work.
For example, a computer might think a person born in 1970 is 70 years old. If a pension fund's computer did that, a 30-year-old could start getting retirement benefits.
Likewise, a January 2000 monthly mortgage check written on Dec. 31,1999, might get bounced because a bank computer thinks the check is 99 years old and therefore no good.
Some product executives have been warning about the date trouble for years. But lately, big computer companies have also warned of a possible crisis.
"As gratifying as it is to see some more people doing it, it’s not enough,” says Michael Lips, president of TransCentury Data Systems, a San Francisco company that helps businesses with date design software. “We are still going to have major problems despite the best of efforts.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1970 — University of Alaska Board of Regents discussed four matters in an open meeting yesterday morning on the U of A campus. The regents came out of a closed executive session just before 11 a.m. to deal with the public issues.
A review of the past two years of volunteer participation in ROTC on campus brought the passage of a motion to continue the voluntary status of the U of A battalion. Other opportunities open to the regents were to make ROTC mandatory for all qualified male students or to end the program entirely.
Dr. Donald Theophilus, academic vice president, announced the enrollment in ROTC down 25 per cent over the past two years.
"The Army Isn't too pleased with this figure," he said. Theophilus said he felt ROTC was doing well on campus considering its voluntary status.
"I think there will be a movement within the next couple of years which will try to pressure the university into dropping its ROTC program or getting academic credit removed from ROTC classes," Theophilus said. "The regents and the university should strenuously resist any program to remove ROTC or credit for its classes."
"It's a symbolic thing, apparently," he added.
A review of student residency requirements was scheduled on the board's agenda, but the regents decided the matter could best be handled through channels open to the president.
75 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 26, 1945 — SAN FRANCISCO — The probability of a United Nations Arms Conference following close on the defeat of Japan emerged today from the plans for future World Security now being put into final shape in San Francisco.
These plans provide both for the maintenance of land, sea and air Air Forces large enough to safe-guard peace and for the regulated education of armaments to relieve the victorious nations of this war of the heavy burden they have carried for the past several years.
Committee actions in the United Nations conference to date indicate substantial agreement among the 49 nations represented here on these twin objectives.
In fact, about the only controversy remaining in the conference is that between the small and great nations over the authority to be exercised in the projected World Security council by the big powers.
The Big-Four are due to reach final agreement today on a statement upholding the veto-voting formula worked out early this year at Yalta, but declaring at the same time that it could not be used to prevent any nation from presenting to the council charges against any other nation.