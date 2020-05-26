10 YEARS AGO
May 26, 2010 — A bear shredded a tent at an empty campsite at Chena Lake Recreation Area on Monday evening and returned several hours later to rock a small RV back and forth with the camper inside.
Borough recreation area manager Matt Steffy was still trying to gather details about the incident on Tuesday afternoon, but rangers had posted signs at campgrounds, on trails and other areas of the park warning visitors there was a bear in the area.
Steffy still wasn’t sure if the bear was a black or a grizzly, but the fact witnesses saw it climb a tree hints that it is likely a black bear, according to state wildlife biologist Don Young at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Fairbanks. Judging from some of the reports, a few tracks that have been seen and the claw marks on the tree, it’s a big one, Steffy said.
“We’ve got some pretty good claw marks going up the tree,” he said. “It may be a pretty large black bear.”
The bear visited an empty campsite in the river park campground about 6:30 p.m. and shredded a tent and the pillows and sleeping bags inside it, Steffy said.
25 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1995 — Eight large black crates marked “Vietnam Combat Veterans Ltd., The Moving Wall” sat on the fifth-wheel trailer hooked to a Chevy truck in Bicentennial Park.
A group of 20 men and women listened Thursday as John Devitt gave directions.
Devitt, with the Vietnam Combat Veterans, brought the Moving Wall he helped create to Fairbanks from Ridgecrest, Calif. He has been hauling the black memorial around for 11 years.
“It's a full-time job,” he said as he laid out string to show where the wall would stand. “I drove it up here last time, too.”
The Wall, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., was last in Fairbanks in 1985. It arrived at the request of a group of Alaska war veterans, said Charles Cowles, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran.
“There was a group then called the Vietnam Veterans of Alaska — Fairbanks that got it together,” he said. “There’s a lot of vets who live here.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1970 — JUNEAU — The House Finance Committee today sent the Senate-passed teacher pay bill providing a 28 per cent salary increase to the House without recommendation.
Finance Chairman Bill Ray, D-Juneau, said the only changes made in the bill were in "clarifying the language." He said none of the base salary schedules were changed. Ray added that the teacher walkout bet Friday in state-operated schools had no bearing whatsoever on the committee's action. Meanwhile, teachers returned to their classrooms today in the state-operated schools, which includes schools in rural areas and on military bases, William Gipson, superintendent of Ft. Wainwright schools said today that he had been notified that agreement was reached late yesterday afternoon, and that his teachers were back today.
"I have been notified by Richard Parke, president of the Ft. Wainwright Education Association that he has received word that agreement has been reached and the walkout has been called off, at least for the present," Gipson said.
Gipson had no idea of the term which brought the legislature and teachers together, he said.
"I'm just glad that we're back in session," Gipson added.
George White, president of the District One Education Association and a lobbyist in Juneau, said "it's a good bill and as far as we're concerned it raises the teachers to meet the increased cost of living."
He said his association sees no problem in passage of the bill. White said "we appreciate the tremendous amount of support we have had from legislators in both the House and Senate."
75 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1945 — BOISE, Idaho — Merrill E. Shoup of Colorado Springs, Colo., president of Western Economic and Mining Affiliates, Inc., and A. H. Burroughs of Boise, president of the Idaho Mining Association, said today that suits will be filed against the Federal government for losses mining companies incurred under the war-time restriction on gold digging.
They disclosed the prospective action at a meeting of mining affiliates. They said suits would be filed by individual operators, but they declined to disclose which companies were preparing claims.
The meeting in a resolution, demanded that the gold mining ban be lifted.
The organization, in another resolution, asked the Senate to investigate administration of the closing order "with special reference to high priorities and approval given by the War Production Board for manufacturers of the United States to furnish hundreds of millions of dollars in gold mining machinery to foreign countries."